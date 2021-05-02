Global Fruit Jam, Jelly And Preserves Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

Description

The use of jams, jellies and preserves has been increasing over the years as consumers focus on a healthy lifestyle. These products have become basic requirements in the manufacture of other foods like cakes, cookies, salads, sandwiches, smoothies, etc. The companies producing these products are focusing on making their products look attractive to the consumers by enhancing the fruit content and making their products sugar free. This market has been around since time immemorial and has witnessed steady growth since then. The market is valued at XX and is expected to grow at a rate of XX per cent in the forecast period. It is expected to record a valuation around XX in the year XXXX.

Market Dynamics

Factors like growing preference of ready to eat foods, the easy availability and changing lifestyle drive the sales in the market. The convenience with which these products can be bought from nearby stores can be associated with the steady growth rate. The sales of bread also affect the sales of such products. More the sales of bread, more is the expected growth of this market. With people getting engaged in a busy lifestyle, ready to eat foods are preferred over traditional options. Also the high calorie and nutritional content in these foods drives the consumer towards these options. The growing urbanization directly affects the jam, jelly and preserves market.

Consumer trust on a particular brand can be broken by one bad batch of products. With mass production processes, there is a huge chance of some below standard products getting through the final check. Such mistakes cost the market dearly. There are many examples in which a trusted brand was brought into question because of one below quality batch. The high cost of raw materials like fruits, etc. Rising awareness about the harm caused by certain chemicals in preservatives is also a major setback in the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The jam, jelly, and preserves market can be segmented by:

Product types

Flavors

Ingredients

Distribution channels

Geography

In the product segment, jam accounted the largest share in the market, followed by jelly.

In the flavors segment, the market is segmented into:

Blackberry

Raspberry

Strawberry

Apricot

Grape

Blueberry flavors

Mixed

Others

On the grounds of distribution channels, the market can be classified into:

On the basis of geography, the market is classified into the following:

America

APAC (Asia Pacific)

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

Geographical Analysis

Europe and North America have the largest share when it comes to consumption. There is a steady demand for these products which drive the market in this region. The growing demand in countries like India, China, Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, etc. because of the growing population is a major factor that strokes the growth in the market.

Key Players

B&G Foods, Baxter & Sons, Bonne Maman, Centura Foods, ConAgra Foods Inc, Duerr& Sons, Ferrero Group, Hartley’s, Hershey Company, J.M. Smucker, Kewpie, Kraft Foods, Murphy Orchards, Nestle Ltd, National Grape Co-operative Association, Orkla Group, Premier Foods, Ritter Alimentos, Trailblazer Foods, Unilever Group, Welch, Wellness Foods, Wilkin & Sons

