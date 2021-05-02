Global Functional Beverages Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Functional beverages are ready to drink non-alcoholic drinks which contain ingredients like vitamins, minerals, amino acids, etc. These beverages keep the body hydrated. They have become a popular choice among the consumers because of high nutritional content. These drinks are fortified with non-traditional ingredients. Some of the functional beverages are:

Energy drinks

Sports drinks

Nutraceutical drinks

Dairy-based beverages

Juices

Enhanced water

Others

These beverages are easily available in nearby stores and are cheap and effective. The functional beverages market is valued at XX and is expected to record a growth rate of XX per cent during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

This market is a sub-sector of non-alcoholic beverage industry. The growing awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle drives the masses to increase the intake of health supplements. The busy lives these days is also a reason as to why these beverages have become the best grab and go healthy option for the consumers. Also, the energy drinks have become popular among students to pull of sleepless nights due to increasing pressure of studies. The sports drinks, fortified with electrolytes, are also popular among sportsmen which enhances their performance on field. These are the examples of varying degree of uses and increasing demand for these beverages among consumers. They are available at cheap rates in nearby stores and can be purchased without any prescription. These factors help the market grow at high rates.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented on the basis of:

Type

Ingredients

o Antioxidants

o Minerals

o Amino acids

o Prebiotics

o Probiotics

o Vitamins

o Super fruit extracts

o Botanicals

Geography

o Asia-Pacific

o North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico)

o Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

o Middle East & North Africa

o RoW (Rest of the World, including Latin America and South Africa)

Distribution channels

o Supermarkets and hypermarkets

o Departmental stores

o Mom-and-pop shops

o Convenience stores

Geographical Analysis

North America has the largest share in the market because of widespread awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle. The market is filled with an endless number of products, sporting a large number of health benefits. The availability of products for a different age groups is also a major reason which can be associated with the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific region has the second largest share in the market because of a large population and a large number of people beginning to move towards the health-first mentality. A large number of people in the developing nations are moving towards a healthy lifestyle. The ever-growing population in these regions is expected to drive the market to prosperity.

Key Players

The market players are coming up with new and exciting products. Some of these key players are:

PepsiCo, Inc.

Nestl

Kraft Foods

General Mills

Campbell Soup Co.

Monster Beverage Corporation

The Coca-Cola Company

Red Bull GmbH

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

