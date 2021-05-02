Global Functional Flour Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022

Functional flour is prepared by a combination of grain and non-grain flour like corn flour, pulse flour, and grain flour, and it contains improved thenutrient quantity and lower gluten than traditional flour. Also, it contains several health benefits which are not offered by traditional flour. Due to rising consciousness for health, demand for functional flour is increasing.

End-user/Technology

Due to growing population and change to fast-paced lifestyle, and increasing number of cafes and fast food restaurants, there is an increased demand for functional flour. Also, gluten-free alternatives like corn flour, brown rice flour to traditional food items would provide growth opportunities for the functional flour market.

Market Segmentation

The global functional flour market can be segmented in terms of raw materials, type, product type, application.

On the basis of raw materials, it can be segmented into

Wheat

Maize

Rice

Others

On the basis of type, it can be segmented into

Specialty flour

Pre-cooked flour

Fortified flour

On the basis of product type, it can be segmented into

Additive-based flour

Conventional flour

Genetically modified flour

On the basis of application, it can be segmented into

Noodles and pasta

Bakery product

Non-food application

Others

Market Dynamics

Increased awareness about health benefits and nutritional quantity of functional flour is driving the market demand

Increased customer spending on processed food is another contributor to sales of functional flour

Increased application across diverse non-food industries

Change in lifestyle, and increase in number of fast food joints is also pushing the demand

Challenges faced by this market are as follows

Price volatility of grains

Stringent food label registrations

Unfavorable condition at warehouses

Increased usage of additives

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The market can be segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. North America holds the largest market share due to high demand for gluten-free products among customers. Also rising demand for bakery food items and increased awareness about health benefits from functional flour has been a major market driver in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to display a steady growth and may emerge as the dominant market. Due to rise in disposable income in Asian countries like China, India, and Japan, themarket is expected to expand. Also, emerging countries in the Middle East and Africa, and Brazil are likely to emerge as apotential market with new opportunities.

Key Players

Some of the key players include AgranaBeteiligungs-Archer Daniels Midland Company, AG, Cargill,Associated British Foods PLC, Bunge Limited, Incorporated, Parrish and Heimbecker, General Mills, Inc., Ingredion, Limagrain, Maticnjak, Limited, Sunopta, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Scoular Company.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage