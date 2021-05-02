Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

Gluten free bakery products are those that do not contain a particular protein called gluten that is present in most grains and breads. As per market estimates in 2015, the entire market of gluten free products observed as a whole was estimated to have a market value worth $3,126 million and industry experts have estimated a twofold growth by 2022 with a CAGR of around 7.5%.

In fact gluten free bakery products in general has yielded the highest profits and has been identified as a highly lucrative segment for investors with its market value doubling over the last five years and expectations of similar growth in the segment over the next three years.

Market Dynamics

The reasons why gluten free products are estimated to grow two fold are as follows –

Heightened demand for gluten free products among people suffering from celiac disease and gluten allergies which is characterized by an inflammation in one’s intestine. Gluten free food in this regard helps to improve digestion and cholesterol levels while at the same time boosting energy

Millennials of today are increasingly seeking solutions for weight loss and digestive management and gluten can help tremendously in that regard

Marketing activities in the form of promotions along with improvements in existing distribution channels has led to a greater awareness about gluten free products and their advantages causing a surge in market demand.

Market Segmentation

Gluten free bakery products can be segmented on the basis of its distribution channels as well as the region. As far as distribution channels are concerned the main segments identified are restaurants, hotels, malls, supermarket outlets, educational institutions, confectionaries and even online stores. In terms of region the segments would be North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

Geographically speaking the highest revenue for gluten free bakery products has been generated in Europe and North America has followed suit. However, for North America the growth estimates are very high for the upcoming years especially for USA. However, growth is expected worldwide with increased awareness of gluten free diets.

Key Players

Some of the major players in gluten free bakery products include Wessanen , Pinnacle Foods, Inc., General Mills, Inc. , Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Kellogg Company, Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd, The Kraft Heinz Company, Mondelez International Inc., Freedom Foods Group Limited, and Valeo Foods Group Limited.

Alongside that some of the leading players have started forming partnerships with food chains like pizza hut to promote gluten free bakery by serving gluten free crusts. This would benefit both the players by promoting pizza for celiac patients while at the same time increasing the reach of the core gluten free bakery market.

