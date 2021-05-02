Global Gluten-Free Condiments, Seasonings & Spreads Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2016-2022

Gluten-free condiments, seasonings & spreads account for about X% of the global market for gluten-free foods & beverages, with North America leading in terms of regional share. Products with ingredients such as wheat, barley, rye and their derivatives are found to contain the protein called gluten and individuals sensitive to it exhibit mild symptoms of intolerance. However, there exists a sizeable population that shows typical symptoms of intolerance which are classified as the celiac disease. Further, the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes and obesity has encouraged consumers to adopt healthier diets in an attempt to regulate their fitness. This has created the demand for natural foods and gluten-free products that minimize the risk of excess weight and promote higher energy levels in consumers.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064774



Market Dynamics

The market for gluten-free foods and beverages has shown a significant change in the recent past from being considered extremely niche products to becoming mainstream products. People around the world have started consuming gluten-free products, not only because of being diagnosed with celiac disease but also because of a general perception of maintaining better health. A current trend showing a rise in consumption of free-from-gluten-products consumption has given further impetus to the gluten-free foods & beverages segment.

A consumer survey shows that XX% of adults are buying or consuming food products tagged as gluten-free, up from XX% in September 20XX. Moreover, the conviction that gluten-free products are generally healthier is the top motivation for consumers of these products. Increasing diagnoses of celiac disease and food allergies; growing awareness of these ailments among patients, and a trend that has friends and family members eating gluten-free to support loved ones are among the factors stimulating continuing expansion in this market.

Market Segmentation

Gluten-free products have the target segments ranging from the ageing population to those whose health has become a primary concern. Moreover, growth from millennial, improvement in marketing activities, and improved distribution channels have created new target markets. The global gluten-free food market is expected to create a huge market in the near future, attributed to factors such as the promotion of health and wellness, increase in demand from millennials, improvement in marketing activities, a rise in awareness about celiac disease, and other gluten allergies. However, one of the major bottlenecks of the gluten-free products market is a lack of awareness in developing regions such as Latin America and Asia- Pacific and ignorance about the difference between allergy and intolerance.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the market is based in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is seen to be generating the highest revenue whereas North America is expected to be growing at the fastest growth rate possible during the forecast period. The market for gluten-free foods in the U.S. and Europe is fairly well developed due to the existence of significant awareness about the need to limit gluten-intake in diets in order to control the risks of celiac disease. The U.S. market for gluten-free foods and beverages has continued to grow even faster than anticipated, reaching $X.X billion in 20XX, with a compound annual growth rate of XX% over the 20XX-20XX period.

Key Players

The major players in the global Gluten-Free Products market are Boulder Brands, Dr. Schaer AG/SPA, Enjoy Life Natural, General Mills Inc, The Hain Celestial Group, Kraft Heinz, Hero Group AG, Kelkin Ltd, Raisio Plc, Kellogg Company, Big Oz Industries and Dominos Pizza.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064774

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage