Global Gluten-Free Desserts And Ice-Creams Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022
Gluten-free desserts and ice-creams market constitutes 6% of all gluten free foods and beverages of which North Americans alone is estimated to consume 56% of all gluten free products. It is a highly competitive market.
Introduction of new and innovative flavors
Emergence of private label brands like Kroger
Rise in demand from the consumers above the age of 50
Rising health concerns among the people
Unseasonable weather
Desire to indulge in ice cream and small snacking
Premiumization: Decrease in the sale of cheaper products and desire to go for premium brands
There is a scope for opportunities for handling various input conditions and local problems. The key drivers of the market are:
Steady breakthrough in R & D
Improved nutrition
Focus on food safety
The restraints for the growth of this market are:
Prolonged economic recession
Price rise in raw material
Competition from unorganized sector and cost effective production.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation is done based on the following categories:
By Type
By Shape
By Sales
By Distribution Channels
Ordinary (Hard)
French
Reduced fat
No sugar added
Light
Soft
Lactose free
Gluten free
Organic ice creams
Sticks
Buckets
Sundae
Floats
Frozen novelties
Impulsive (dominates market with 39% market share)
Take- home
Artisanal
Specialty stores
Independent stores
On trade
Convenience stores
Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Regional Analysis
In 2016, Europe dominated the market with over 40% of share. China and Brazil accounted for the two fifth of the market share. Surprisingly the share of Americas declined as 20% of them think that frozen treats are unhealthy.
Some major players are – Unilever – 20.1%, Nestle – 12%, Blue Bell Creameries, General Mills, Mars and Lotte Confectionary. The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large and small scale vendors who compete for innovation, pricing and distribution. This unorganized sector covers 57.5% of the market share.
Global Gluten-Free Desserts and Ice-Creams Market segments
Global Gluten-Free Desserts and Ice-Creams Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Gluten-Free Desserts and Ice-Creams Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Gluten-Free Desserts and Ice-Creams Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Global Gluten-Free Desserts and Ice-Creams Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage