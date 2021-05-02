Global Gluten-Free Foods And Beverages Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022
A Gluten-Free food is the one that strictly excludes gluten, a mix of proteins found in wheat, oat, barley, rye, and all their varieties and mixtures. Gluten-free foods include corn, gluten-free bread, fish, meat, sodas, milk, plain yogurt, nuts, low sugar fruits, potato, olive oil, honey, vegetables, plain white rice, etc.
If a new concept has to make a presence and retention in the consumer’s minds, it has to fulfill its one or more significant needs. The concept of gluten-free products finds a perfect place among health conscious consumers who are persuaded by and in favor of natural and organic ingredients consumption.
In 2014, the global market was dominated by North America, the U.S. beinga major and the most significant market both in terms of volume and value. But Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing market during our review period. In 2014, Americans spent an estimated $7 billion on gluten free foods, according to a consumer research.
Market Dynamics
One of the primary drivers for this concept is the increase in the awareness about the health benefits of these gluten-free foods.
These products are healthy to consume and fit for the digestive system. Also, a gluten-free diet is a medically recommended diet for patients suffering from celiac disease, autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
These health benefits along with the growing gluten allergy among the people will drive and boost the growth of the gluten-free food and beverages market in the coming times.Gluten-free products range from being 200% to 500% more expensive than regular products in the same category. The market has several opportunities with regard to introducing more innovative and hybrid gluten-free products and development of a fully integrated nutrition model.
But the market for these products has undergone a major change from being specialty niche products to becoming mainstream products.
The market thus, has become highly competitive, with improvement and expansion in products being a major strategic act adopted by major players. Also, there are growing challenges in terms of improving the quality of products.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
By Distribution Channel
Fruit, Vegetables and Legumes
Meats, Poultry, Fish and Meat Free Substitutes
Drinks/Beverages
Cereals and Grains
Bread Products
Cookies and Snacks
Condiments, Seasonings,Desserts, Sweets, & Spreads
Dairy/Dairy Substitutes
The gluten-free bakery segment dominates the market. Pulses are gaining a stronger appeal for making gluten-free pastas, baked foods and snacks.
Supermarkets and hypermarkets
Convenience stores
Food and drink speciality store
Reasons such as the growth in a number of hypermarkets and supermarkets and the rising awareness levels among people have projected the supermarket and hypermarkets to lead the gluten-free food market.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America and Europe are the leading the market, together accounting for more than 70% of the market share. Due to low awareness among consumers, Asia- Pacific & South America regions still have smaller market. Middle East region is evolving as one to look over for these gluten-free products.
Key Players
General Mills Inc., Dr. Schr, H.J Heinz Company, Freedom Foods, Boulder Brands Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Aleia’s Gluten-free Foods
