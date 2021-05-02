Global Gluten-Free Pasta And Rice Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022
Gluten is an ingredient in cereals which is responsible for the elastic texture of dough- the food item. It is a mixture of two proteins which can cause celiac disease to people which affects small intestine leading to impaired absorption and difficulty in digesting food. The symptoms of celiac are diarrhea, weight loss, and anemia. Gluten contamination can happen even during transportation or processing and therefore there is a demand among the millions of individuals for gluten- free pasta and rice.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064779
We aim to define, segment, and project the size of the Global Gluten-Free pasta and rice market with respect to type, form, function, and region. The information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market, the key players and their core competencies is also furnished here
We have analyzed the macro and micro factors affecting the Global Gluten- Free pasta and rice market and extensively researched competitive landscape section for our presentation.
Market Dynamics
Global gluten-free pasta and rice market constitutes the 5% of all global gluten-free foods and beverages market. It is a highly competitive market and innovation in products is a major strategic approach adopted by the leading players.
Global gluten-free pasta and rice need to be adopted due to the rapidly growing demand because of general perception of maintaining good health which causes shortage and results in price hike. The current global campaign is go vegetarian’, cholesterol free proteins’. The concept of global gluten- free pasta and rice is relatively new and the lack of established players imposes constraints on the market.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation is done based on the following categories:
By Product Type
By Pasta & Rice Type
By Source
By Distribution
Pastas and Pizzas
Bakery Products
Snacks and Savories
Others
Canned/ Preserved Pasta
Chilled/ Fresh Pasta
Dried Pasta
Thai sticky Purple Rice
Hom Mali Jasmine Rice
Khao Deng Ruby Red Rice
Plain Rice
Basmati Rice
Exotic Black Rice
Rice and Corns
Pulses and oil seeds
Oil Crops
Grocery Stores
Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Discounters
Mass merchandiser
Club Stores
Geographical/ Regional Analysis
Europe is the largest market with 41% share. Asia Pacific countries, such as India, have shown growing interest at a CAGR of 9.8% due to large population, rising urbanization and increasing income. North America and South America are showing a steady growth.
Key Players
Some of the major players are- Freedom Foods, General Mills, Hain Celestial Group, Gruma, Dr. Sachr, and Enjoy Life Natural Brands, Inc. The rest are fragmented and small and regional players. New product launches, innovative flavors, textures, organic and Non- GMA products.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Global Gluten-Free Pasta and Rice Market segments
Global Gluten-Free Pasta and Rice Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Gluten-Free Pasta and Rice Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Gluten-Free Pasta and Rice Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064779
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Global Gluten-Free Pasta and Rice Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage