Global Gluten-Free Prepared Foods Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2016-2022

Gluten is an ingredient in cereals which is responsible for the elastic texture of dough-the food item. It is a mixture of two proteins which can cause celiac disease to people which affects small intestine leading to impaired absorption and difficulty in digesting food. The symptoms of celiac are diarrhea, weight loss, and anemia.

Gluten contamination can happen even during transportation or processing and therefore there is a demand among the millions of individuals for gluten-free prepared foods.

Estimate puts the global market for global gluten- free foods and beverages market at US$ XX Bn in 2016 which would be at US$ XXBn at a CAGR of XX % by 2022.

Ready to eat food forms 35.21% of it and it is increasing at the CAGR of XX%. The bakery segment dominates the market with 54.7% revenue share. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets dominate the market share of 54% of volume. Gluten-free prepared foods in restaurants are going to dominate the markets at a CAGR of XX% and volumes at the CAGR of XX%.

We aim to define, segment, and project the size of the global gluten- free prepared foods market with respect to type, form, function, and region. The information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market, the key players and their core competencies is also furnished here. We have analyzed the macro and micro factors affecting the global gluten-free prepared foods and extensively researched competitive landscape section for our presentation.

Market Dynamics

Global gluten-free prepared foods need to be adopted due to the rapidly growing demand because of general perception of maintaining good health which causes shortage and results in price hike. The current global campaign is go vegetarian’, cholesterol free proteins’. The concept of global gluten-free prepared foods is relatively new and the lack of established players imposes constraints on the market. One more constraint is that the lack of consumer awareness in the developing regions, where logistics problems with the material storage is severe.

Key Industry Macro – Trends:

The share of restaurants has been reducing; beverages and prepared foods are gaining ground

Luxury restaurants prefer price stability than increasing value by risking rise in menu prices

People go for prepared fresh ingredients to create restaurant- quality meals at home

Gourmet (High Quality) food is healthy and flavorful and bought from walking distance

There is a scope for opportunities for developing a fully integrated nutritional an integrated system handling various input conditions and local problems for gluten-free prepared foods. The key drivers of the market are:

Health conscious consumer

Steady breakthrough in R&D

Increased scope for commercial expansion

Improved nutrition

Focus on food safety

Increase in diseases due to contagious food

The restraints for the growth of this market are:

Prolonged economic recession

High Price

Regulatory norms specifying that gluten content should not exceed 5 PPM (Parts per million)

Market Segmentation

Segmentation is done based on the following categories:

By Product Type

By Source

By Distribution

Bakery and Confectionary

Dairy Products

Condiment (such as salt) & Preservatives

Seasoning and Spreads

Desserts and Ice Creams

Ready Meals and others

Pastas and Noodles

Baby Food

Frozen Foods

Beverages

Rice and Corns

Pulses and oil seeds

Meat

Fish and Sea foods

Milk related products

Grocery Stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Discounters

Mass merchandiser

Club Stores

Home delivery Stores- They have a potential of robust growth

Target Segment – Millennials:

Striving Singles- (17%) Disciplined, health conscious, don’t know cooking but know what to have

No Worries- (25%) No worries or responsibility, eat without caring for nutrition or exercises

Stressed Strugglers- (19%) Live a hectic life, poor choice of food

Disciplined Foodies- (22%) Organized and influential having healthy relationship with food, enjoy eating heavily with family and friends

Home Comfort Seekers- (17%) Struggle with weight, focus on kids, feeling guilty about own weight, nutritionally savvy

Geographical/ Regional Analysis

North America is the largest market with an estimated share of over 45% and its demand for gluten free foods and beverages is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%. It is a highly competitive market and innovation in products is a major strategic approach adopted by the leading players.Asia Pacific countries, such as India, have shown growing interest at a CAGR of 9.8% due to large population, rising urbanization and increasing income.

Opportunities

Key Players

Some of the major players are- Unilever, Nestle, Mikey’s LLC, Enter- G Foods, General Mills, Enjoy Life Foods, MrsCrimble’s and Dr. Sachr. The rest are fragmented and small and regional players. New product launches, innovative flavors, textures, organic and Non- GMA products, mergers & acquisitions are frequent.

Regional Analysis

Global Gluten-Free Prepared Market segments

Global Gluten-Free Prepared Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Gluten-Free Prepared Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Gluten-Free Prepared Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

