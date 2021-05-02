Global Gluten-Free Prepared Foods Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2016-2022
Gluten is an ingredient in cereals which is responsible for the elastic texture of dough-the food item. It is a mixture of two proteins which can cause celiac disease to people which affects small intestine leading to impaired absorption and difficulty in digesting food. The symptoms of celiac are diarrhea, weight loss, and anemia.
Gluten contamination can happen even during transportation or processing and therefore there is a demand among the millions of individuals for gluten-free prepared foods.
Estimate puts the global market for global gluten- free foods and beverages market at US$ XX Bn in 2016 which would be at US$ XXBn at a CAGR of XX % by 2022.
Ready to eat food forms 35.21% of it and it is increasing at the CAGR of XX%. The bakery segment dominates the market with 54.7% revenue share. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets dominate the market share of 54% of volume. Gluten-free prepared foods in restaurants are going to dominate the markets at a CAGR of XX% and volumes at the CAGR of XX%.
We aim to define, segment, and project the size of the global gluten- free prepared foods market with respect to type, form, function, and region. The information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market, the key players and their core competencies is also furnished here. We have analyzed the macro and micro factors affecting the global gluten-free prepared foods and extensively researched competitive landscape section for our presentation.
Market Dynamics
Global gluten-free prepared foods need to be adopted due to the rapidly growing demand because of general perception of maintaining good health which causes shortage and results in price hike. The current global campaign is go vegetarian’, cholesterol free proteins’. The concept of global gluten-free prepared foods is relatively new and the lack of established players imposes constraints on the market. One more constraint is that the lack of consumer awareness in the developing regions, where logistics problems with the material storage is severe.
Key Industry Macro – Trends:
The share of restaurants has been reducing; beverages and prepared foods are gaining ground
Luxury restaurants prefer price stability than increasing value by risking rise in menu prices
People go for prepared fresh ingredients to create restaurant- quality meals at home
Gourmet (High Quality) food is healthy and flavorful and bought from walking distance
There is a scope for opportunities for developing a fully integrated nutritional an integrated system handling various input conditions and local problems for gluten-free prepared foods. The key drivers of the market are:
Health conscious consumer
Steady breakthrough in R&D
Increased scope for commercial expansion
Improved nutrition
Focus on food safety
Increase in diseases due to contagious food
The restraints for the growth of this market are:
Prolonged economic recession
High Price
Regulatory norms specifying that gluten content should not exceed 5 PPM (Parts per million)
Market Segmentation
Segmentation is done based on the following categories:
By Product Type
By Source
By Distribution
Bakery and Confectionary
Dairy Products
Condiment (such as salt) & Preservatives
Seasoning and Spreads
Desserts and Ice Creams
Ready Meals and others
Pastas and Noodles
Baby Food
Frozen Foods
Beverages
Rice and Corns
Pulses and oil seeds
Meat
Fish and Sea foods
Milk related products
Grocery Stores
Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Discounters
Mass merchandiser
Club Stores
Home delivery Stores- They have a potential of robust growth
Target Segment – Millennials:
Striving Singles- (17%) Disciplined, health conscious, don’t know cooking but know what to have
No Worries- (25%) No worries or responsibility, eat without caring for nutrition or exercises
Stressed Strugglers- (19%) Live a hectic life, poor choice of food
Disciplined Foodies- (22%) Organized and influential having healthy relationship with food, enjoy eating heavily with family and friends
Home Comfort Seekers- (17%) Struggle with weight, focus on kids, feeling guilty about own weight, nutritionally savvy
Geographical/ Regional Analysis
North America is the largest market with an estimated share of over 45% and its demand for gluten free foods and beverages is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%. It is a highly competitive market and innovation in products is a major strategic approach adopted by the leading players.Asia Pacific countries, such as India, have shown growing interest at a CAGR of 9.8% due to large population, rising urbanization and increasing income.
Opportunities
Key Players
Some of the major players are- Unilever, Nestle, Mikey’s LLC, Enter- G Foods, General Mills, Enjoy Life Foods, MrsCrimble’s and Dr. Sachr. The rest are fragmented and small and regional players. New product launches, innovative flavors, textures, organic and Non- GMA products, mergers & acquisitions are frequent.
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
