Global HVAC Equipment Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” HVAC Equipment Market – By Product Type (Heating Equipment, Ventilation Equipment, Cooling Equipment), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Installation (New Construction, Retrofit) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The HVAC Equipment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global HVAC equipment market accounted for USD XX.X Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Billion by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Factors such as growth in residential properties in Asia and increasing construction expenditure are expected to foster the growth of HVAC Equipment market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of HVAC equipment market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Heating Equipment

– – – Unitary Heaters

– – – Furnaces

– – – Boilers

– – – Heat Pumps

– Ventilation Equipment

– – – Air Purifiers

– – – Air Filters

– – – Ventilation Fans

– – – Humidifiers

– – – Air Handling Units

– – – Others

– Cooling Equipment

– – – Room Air Conditioners

– – – Chillers

– – – Coolers

– – – Cooling Towers

– – – Others

By End User

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

By Installation

– New Construction

– Retrofit

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Daikin

– Ingersoll-Rand

– LG Electronics Inc.

– Johnson Controls

– United Technologies

– Electrolux

– Emerson

– Honeywell

– Lennox

– Nortek

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.



Table of Content



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global HVAC Equipment Market

3. Global HVAC Equipment Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global HVAC Equipment Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global HVAC Equipment Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global HVAC Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Heating Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.1. Unitary Heaters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.2. Furnaces Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.3. Boilers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.4. Heat Pumps Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Ventilation Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.1. Air Purifiers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.2. Air Filters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.3. Ventilation Fans Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.4. Humidifiers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.5. Air Handling Units Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Cooling Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6.1. Room Air Conditioners Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6.2. Chillers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6.3. Coolers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6.4. Cooling Towers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global HVAC Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

10.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

10.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global HVAC Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Installation

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Installation

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Installation

11.4. New Construction Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Retrofit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Product Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.2.1.4. Heating Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.1. Unitary Heaters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.2. Furnaces Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.3. Boilers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.4. Heat Pumps Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Ventilation Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.1. Air Purifiers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.2. Air Filters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.3. Ventilation Fans Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.4. Humidifiers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.5. Air Handling Units Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Cooling Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6.1. Room Air Conditioners Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6.2. Chillers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6.3. Coolers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6.4. Cooling Towers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By End User

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

12.2.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Installation

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Installation

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Installation

12.2.3.4. New Construction Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5. Retrofit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Product Type

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.3.1.4. Heating Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.1. Unitary Heaters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.2. Furnaces Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.3. Boilers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.4. Heat Pumps Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Ventilation Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.1. Air Purifiers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.2. Air Filters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.3. Ventilation Fans Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.4. Humidifiers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.5. Air Handling Units Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6. Cooling Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6.1. Room Air Conditioners Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6.2. Chillers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6.3. Coolers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6.4. Cooling Towers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By End User

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

12.3.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Installation

12.3.3.1. Introduction

12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Installation

12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Installation

12.3.3.4. New Construction Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. Retrofit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023



Continue….

