Global IoT Gateway Market 2018 to 2025 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional 2018–2025
Global IoT Gateway Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The IoT Gateway is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The IoT gateway is considered as physical device or software program which serves as the immediate connection point between cloud & controllers, sensors, and intelligent devices. All the data going to the cloud or vice versa, goes through the intermediate gateway, that could be either a hardware appliance or a software program. An IoT gateway cloud also be denoted to as an intelligent gateway or a control tier. The market growth is primarily driven by surging demand for IoT enabled devices along with personalized technologies. Moreover, the growth in internet connectivity, uninterrupted rise in requirement of smartphones & other related devices, and enhancement in the utility of wireless sensors & its networks are considered some of the key factors fueling the growth of the market. However, complex designing of the IoT gateway along with lack of skilled professionals is acting as restraining factor for the development and growth of IoT gateway market.
The regional analysis of Global IoT Gateway Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players mainly include-
Siemens AG
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
Fujitsu Ltd
Sierra Wireless, Inc
Eurotech SPA
Cisco Systems, Inc
HP Corporation
Dell Technologies, Inc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Node:
Smart Watch
Camera
RADAR
Thermostat
Actuator
Smart Tv
Others
By Connectivity:
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
ZigBee
Ethernet
Z-Wave
Others
By Component:
MCU
FPGA
Sensor
Memory
Others
By Application:
Wearable Devices
Healthcare
Automotive & Transportation
Building Automation
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global IoT Gateway Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
