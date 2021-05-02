Global IoT Gateway Market 2018 to 2025 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional 2018–2025

Global IoT Gateway Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The IoT Gateway is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The IoT gateway is considered as physical device or software program which serves as the immediate connection point between cloud & controllers, sensors, and intelligent devices. All the data going to the cloud or vice versa, goes through the intermediate gateway, that could be either a hardware appliance or a software program. An IoT gateway cloud also be denoted to as an intelligent gateway or a control tier. The market growth is primarily driven by surging demand for IoT enabled devices along with personalized technologies. Moreover, the growth in internet connectivity, uninterrupted rise in requirement of smartphones & other related devices, and enhancement in the utility of wireless sensors & its networks are considered some of the key factors fueling the growth of the market. However, complex designing of the IoT gateway along with lack of skilled professionals is acting as restraining factor for the development and growth of IoT gateway market.

The regional analysis of Global IoT Gateway Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

Siemens AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Fujitsu Ltd

Sierra Wireless, Inc

Eurotech SPA

Cisco Systems, Inc

HP Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Node:

Smart Watch

Camera

RADAR

Thermostat

Actuator

Smart Tv

Others

By Connectivity:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Ethernet

Z-Wave

Others

By Component:

MCU

FPGA

Sensor

Memory

Others

By Application:

Wearable Devices

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Building Automation

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global IoT Gateway Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

