Global IoT in Elevators Market Expected to reach $53.85 billion by 2026 grow at a CAGR of 16.5% – Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Toshiba Elevators, Hyundai Elevator, Fujitec, Electra

Global IoT in Elevators Market is accounted for $13.57 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $53.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.5%. Some of the factors influencing the market growth are growing adoption of new IT solutions with current consumer trends in different organizations and IT modernization. However, the high initial investment is anticipated to hinder the market. Moreover, an increase in the number of high-rise buildings provides opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

IoT enabled elevators to make use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enable vertical transportation of passengers and commodities. It is a process of upgrading the critical parts of the elevator in order to handle new technology, perform better, improve safety, and ensure the aesthetics are up to date. IoT enabled elevators to display features of energy efficiency, reduce waiting time, and communicate with service.

FREE| Get Sample Copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012569705/sample

Based on the component, the hardware (M2M Gateway/Elevator Gateway) segment commanded significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing need to install elevator remote monitoring systems in smart elevators. M2M gateway or elevator gateway are designed and developed in elevators for secure communication between the lift controller and remote monitoring sites.

By geography, North America is expected to dominate the global market due to the growing number of a high-rise building, increased digitization and technological developments are fuelling the market in this region.

Some of the key players in the IoT in Elevators market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Toshiba Elevators, Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd., Fujitec Co., Ltd., Electra Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG, Otis Elevator Company, Telefonica S.A. and KONE Corporation.

Components Covered:

– Services

– Hardware(M2M Gateway/Elevator Gateway)

– Software

End Users Covered:

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Residential

Applications Covered:

– Advanced Reporting

– Connectivity Management

– Remote Monitoring

– Preventive Maintenance

– Other Applications

Make an Inquiry https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012569705/buying

Table of Contents:



1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global IoT in Elevators Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Refurbishing

5.2.2 Managed Services

5.2.3 Designing & Engineering

5.2.4 Maintenance & Repair

5.2.5 Installation

5.3 Hardware(M2M Gateway/Elevator Gateway)

5.4 Software

5.4.1 Cloud

5.4.2 On-premise

6 Global IoT in Elevators Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial

6.3 Industrial

6.4 Residential

7 Global IoT in Elevators Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Advanced Reporting

7.3 Connectivity Management

7.4 Remote Monitoring

7.5 Preventive Maintenance

7.6 Other Applications

7.6.1 Call Management

8 Global IoT in Elevators Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.