Global Jams And Preserves Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2016-2022

The use of jams and preserves is increasing all over the world over the years as consumers focus on leading a healthy lifestyle. The producers are coming up with healthier products than before to attract the consumers. Sugar free alternatives are also being introduced to capture the diabetic population. Strategies like enhancement in the amount of fruit content in the products are being used to attract more and more customers. The convenience of buying these food spreads is a major factor that contributes to the growth in the market. The market is valued at US$ XX billion and is expected to witness a growth at the rate of XX per cent. It is projected to account a valuation of US$ XX billion at the end of the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The convenience with which such products can be bought and used is a major reason why people opt for these. They are ready to eat products with numerous health benefits. With people in the urban areas leading a busy lifestyle, many the sales of these food spreads is growing at a high rate. The sales of bread directly affect the sales of the jams and preserves. More the sales of bread, much better is the situation for the players in this market. The producers are determined on attracting the health freak population by increasing the amount of fruit content in the spreads. Introduction of sugar free commodities is also a measure to help people lead a healthy lifestyle. Many local companies are also coming up which are providing stiff competition to their international counterparts.

There are numerous factors which restrain the growth of this market. Mass production of commodities is boon and a bane. With a large number of products being produced all at once, there is a huge chance of a bad batch being produced. Consumer trust has a very thin base. There are numerous examples which show how big companies have been brought into question. The rising cost of raw materials used for production is also a major blow to the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The jam and preserves market can be segmented by:

Product types

Flavors

Ingredients

Distribution channels

Geography

In the product segment, jam accounted the largest share in the market, followed by jelly.

In the flavors segment, the market is segmented into:

Blackberry

Raspberry

Strawberry

Apricot

Grape

Blueberry flavors

Mixed

Others

On the grounds of distribution channels, the market can be classified into:

On the basis of geography, the market is classified into the following:

America

APAC (Asia Pacific)

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

Geographical Analysis

Europe and North America lead the market in terms of consumption. With the people in these regions being subject to urbanization, the busy lifestyle has made these food spreads a popular choice. The growing population in countries like Brazil, India, China, Japan, South Africa, etc. also provides a major growth opportunity for the players in the market.

Key Players

B&G Foods, Baxter & Sons, Bonne Maman, Centura Foods, ConAgra Foods Inc, Duerr& Sons, Ferrero Group, Hartley’s, Hershey Company, J.M. Smucker, Kewpie

