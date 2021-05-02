Global Kefir Market – Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016-2022
The global kefir market is estimated to grow from US$XX in 2017 to US$XX in 2022, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Kefiris a fermented milk drink. Its preparation involve using kefir grains’ as inoculum (a substance which contains microorganisms in a matrix of proteins, lipids and sugars to start a process which then self propagates till the end) on cow, goat, or sheep milk and agitating the mixture. The yeast and lactic acid bacteria ferment the milk thus imparting an acidic and tart nature to it. It is sourer than the yoghurt. In fact, it is often termed as a cross between the buttermilk and the yoghurt. Other than the milk kefir, there are also water kefir and flavoured kefir (like coconut kefir).
The end users industries are mainly cosmetics, dairy products, sauces, pharmaceutical, dietary supplements etc
Market Dynamics:
In the current global scenario the following factors are crucial in deciding the fate of the industry:
Market Drivers:Regular intake of kefir fights cancer, destroys fungus and aflatoxins, prevents asthma, reduces osteoporosis risk and does several other benefits to the body. Kefir also improves lactose intolerance as it contains less lactose than normal milk or yoghurt. These medicinal properties single-handedly drive the market demand.Worldwide obsession with high protein diets for bodybuilding purposes has led to the immense popularity of the kefir products.
Kefir is a very good source of bacteria in comparison to yoghurt and plain milk in terms of available probiotic content.
Market Restraints:High production cost in terms of raw material and machinery creates the major obstacles for this market.
Market Opportunities:
More product packaging innovations, introducing more flavours and advertisement would publicise and attract more customers. Advancements in technologies the manufacturing processes would lower the cost of the production and propel the kefir market forward.
Market Segmentation:
The kefir market can be segmented into the following parts:
By Product Type
By Composition
By Flavour
By Application
By Distribution Channel
Frozen Kefir
Greek Style Kefir
Low FatKefir
Organic Kefir
Others
Coconut Kefir
Milk Kefir
Water Kefir
Flavoured
Regular
Cosmetics
Dairy Products
Sauces
Pharmaceuticals
Dietary Supplements
Convenience Stores
Grocery Stores
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Online
Others
Geographic Analysis:
Europe which includes Russia, Poland, Germany, Italy and France holds the lion’s share in the global market. It is followed by North America and the Asia-Pacific. Russia is the largest producer of kefir followed by Poland. The US and Canada are the major nations in the North-American region. The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The prominent share holders in this region are India, China and Japan.
Key Players:
Some of the major companies in the market are:
Babushka Kefir
Best of Farms LLC
Bio-tiful Dairy
Danone SA
DuPont
Hain Celestial
Happy Kombucha
Kenmare Living Foods
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
