Global Lime Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022
Lime is prepared and extracted through the decarbonation of limestone. Lime is used in huge quantity in metallurgical segment, accounting for almost half of total lime consumption in 2016. Lime is primarily used to produce non-ferrous metals, steel, and iron. Lime consumption in construction, accounts for more than 20%. Global consumption of lime is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand of lime in developed and developing regions. The Global Lime Market which was valued at US $48.64 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow at a cumulative growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2017 to 2021 and is projected to be valued at US $ 59.47 billion. By volume the global lime market is expected to grow to 125 million metric tonnes by 2021.
Market Segment and Share
The Global lime market is divided into few segments like on the basis of end use, on the basis of product type and on the basis of region. On the basis of end use, metallurgical usage was the largest segment for global lime market, which accounted for more than half of the market and is forecasted to grow continuously. Another end usage segment is construction, where the growth and consumption of lime in the global scenario has shown positive trend and is expected to carry on with the same momentum.
On the basis of product type, the global lime market is segmented into Quick lime and Slaked lime where quick lime accounts for more than three-fourth of the global market share. The dominance of quick lime is expected to continue for the stipulated forecasted period. Slaked lime is mainly used in the construction industry and is projected to grow furthermore in the time period.
The segmentation of the global lime market is further fragmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Developing nations like Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Driving Force
The primary driving force for global lime market are the production of various chemicals like calcium carbonate, odium alkali, citric acid, cyanimide, petrochemicals, and magnesia and the usage of lime for environmental purposes is forecasted to witness a significant growth during the period 2017-2021. Also, significant expansion in the environmental, construction and chemical industries will be the key drivers in the future.
Major Players in the Market
The major players in the global lime market are Carmeuse, Mississippi Lime, Cheney Lime & Cement Company, Pete Lien & Sons, Inc., Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd, Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation, Sigma Minerals Ltd., Valley Minerals LLC, United States Lime & Minerals Inc., Cornish Lime, and other manufacturers.
