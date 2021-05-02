Global Margarine Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022

The Global Margarine Market is estimated to grow from US$XX in 2017 to US$XX in 2022, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Technically, margarine is an imitation of butter spread used for the similar purposes of baking, cooking and spreading (to enrich the tastes of various dishes). It is often used as a substitute for butter though it significantly differs in properties and taste. The main difference between butter and margarine is that butter is a dairy product while margarine is a non-dairy product. Butter is made up of butterfat, water and proteins whereas margarine consists of refined vegetable oil, and sometimes animal fat (but with a minimum 80% fat content). The end users are bakeries, households, various food centres etc.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064792

Market Dynamics

The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:

Market Drivers: Changing lifestyles and dietary habits is the primary reason for the acceptance of the margarine as a popular butter alternative.

It provides a similar taste as of butter but comes at a much lower price especially making it popular in the developing regions where people have limited income. Contrary to butter it does not contain animal products which are preferred by vegans and followers of certain religions and beliefs (where animal product usage is forbidden).

The past few years have seen the acquisitions of several local companies by the global giants. This coupled with the growing tendency of premiumization has facilitated the sale of the branded products.

Market Restraints: Butter happens to be the biggest competitor for the margarine market. Due to the shift towards more natural products and widely accepted facts of the several health benefits of butter, it still enjoys more consumer base compared to the margarine market.

Market Opportunities: The market opportunities primarily lie in new product launches, innovative flavours along with creative packaging and mass advertisements. Acquisitions with local players will strengthen the market. Other than that, successful researchers in this field will reduce the food processing costs.

Market Segmentation

The market could be segmented into the following categories:

By Product Type

By Usage

By Composition

Butter Margarine

Liquid Margarine

Others

Spreadable

Non-Spreadable

Vegetable Oils

Animal Fats

Geographic Analysis

Currently, North America enjoys the lions’ share in the global market (nearly 29%). It is followed sequentially by Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Africa. North America has the largest consumer base for margarine (USA and Canada being the major ones). Europe already has a mature market in this sector. However, the developing nations of the Asia-Pacific and South-America are experiencing the fastest growth with an impressive CAGR. China and India respectively are the largest producers and consumers among the developing countries.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market are: Bunge, China Agri-Industries Holdings, ConAgra, Dairy Crest, Unilever, Yidiz Holding, Shuangta Food, Shandong Huatai Food, Nutri-Pea, Emsland Group, Roquette

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Margarine Market segments

Global Margarine Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Margarine Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Margarine Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064792

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Global Margarine Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage