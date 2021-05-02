Global Meal Replacement Products Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022
Description
A Meal Replacement is a soup, drink, bar etc. intended as a substitute for a solid food meal, usually with controlled qualities of nutrients and calories. Meal Replacement shakes contain important nutrients, fats, proteins equivalent to balanced meal as it meant to replace the same. Soylent is an example of Meal Replacement product that comes in the form of powder. Meal Replacement products are very much helpful for bodybuilders not for the fact that these are formulated for weight loss, but for the fact that they save food preparation time when they eat 5 to 6 meals a day.
MARKET DYNAMICS
Meal Replacement productsare helpful when a person is not able to meet his daily energy and nutrients needs with regular meals and snacks. The factors such as easy to prepare, nutritional products, change in lifestyle of people, rapid urbanisation and change in consumption habitshave led to the increase in demand for these products. With the development in the e-commerce platform, these products are getting greater opportunities to cater to large number of people and attracting them towards healthier lifestyle. Websites such as vitacost.com, heathcart.com and wallmart.com offer a wide array of protein bars and other supplements for online purchase. On the contrary factors such as availability of local alternatives with regional taste, high production and marketing costs may hinder the growth of this market globally.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The GlobalMeal Replacement products can be segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application and geography.
On the basis of product type-
Shakes
Ready to drink
Bars
On the basis of distribution channel-
Grocery retailers
E-commerce
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Food services
On the basis of application-
Weight gain
Weight loss
Physical fitness
Wound healing
On the basis of geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Africa
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The Global Meal Replacement products market can be segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. The market is dominated by North America followed by Europe. The USA is the largest consumer of Meal Replacement products in North America due to high obesity, cardiovascular and other health related problems among the consumers. The South American and the Asia-Pacific markets are growing dueto high rate of consumption among individuals.
KEY PLAYERS
The key players in Meal Replacement products markets are Abbott Nutrition, Nestle, Herbalife,Kellogg, SlimFast, Amazing Grass, Glanbia and many more to count.
