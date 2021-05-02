Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T Inc.

Lycamobile Group

Sprint Corporation

Verizon Wireless Inc.

T-Mobile International AG

Citic Telcom International Holding Limited

Telef nica, S.A.

TracFone Wireless, Inc.

Truphone Limited

Virgin Mobile

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reseller MVNO

Service Operator MVNO

Full-MVNO

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer

Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Reseller MVNO

1.4.3 Service Operator MVNO

1.4.4 Full-MVNO

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer

1.5.3 Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size

2.2 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AT&T Inc.

12.1.1 AT&T Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction

12.1.4 AT&T Inc. Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 AT&T Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Lycamobile Group

12.2.1 Lycamobile Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction

12.2.4 Lycamobile Group Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Lycamobile Group Recent Development

12.3 Sprint Corporation

12.3.1 Sprint Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction

12.3.4 Sprint Corporation Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Sprint Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Verizon Wireless Inc.

12.4.1 Verizon Wireless Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction

12.4.4 Verizon Wireless Inc. Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Verizon Wireless Inc. Recent Development

12.5 T-Mobile International AG

12.5.1 T-Mobile International AG Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction

12.5.4 T-Mobile International AG Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 T-Mobile International AG Recent Development

12.6 Citic Telcom International Holding Limited

12.6.1 Citic Telcom International Holding Limited Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction

12.6.4 Citic Telcom International Holding Limited Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Citic Telcom International Holding Limited Recent Development

12.7 Telef nica, S.A.

12.7.1 Telef nica, S.A. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction

12.7.4 Telef nica, S.A. Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Telef nica, S.A. Recent Development

12.8 TracFone Wireless, Inc.

12.8.1 TracFone Wireless, Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction

12.8.4 TracFone Wireless, Inc. Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 TracFone Wireless, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Truphone Limited

12.9.1 Truphone Limited Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction

12.9.4 Truphone Limited Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Truphone Limited Recent Development

12.10 Virgin Mobile

12.10.1 Virgin Mobile Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction

12.10.4 Virgin Mobile Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Virgin Mobile Recent Development

Continued ..

