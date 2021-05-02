Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025
This report focuses on the global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T Inc.
Lycamobile Group
Sprint Corporation
Verizon Wireless Inc.
T-Mobile International AG
Citic Telcom International Holding Limited
Telef nica, S.A.
TracFone Wireless, Inc.
Truphone Limited
Virgin Mobile
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Reseller MVNO
Service Operator MVNO
Full-MVNO
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer
Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Reseller MVNO
1.4.3 Service Operator MVNO
1.4.4 Full-MVNO
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Consumer
1.5.3 Business
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size
2.2 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T Inc.
12.1.1 AT&T Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T Inc. Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 AT&T Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Lycamobile Group
12.2.1 Lycamobile Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction
12.2.4 Lycamobile Group Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Lycamobile Group Recent Development
12.3 Sprint Corporation
12.3.1 Sprint Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction
12.3.4 Sprint Corporation Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Sprint Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Verizon Wireless Inc.
12.4.1 Verizon Wireless Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction
12.4.4 Verizon Wireless Inc. Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Verizon Wireless Inc. Recent Development
12.5 T-Mobile International AG
12.5.1 T-Mobile International AG Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction
12.5.4 T-Mobile International AG Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 T-Mobile International AG Recent Development
12.6 Citic Telcom International Holding Limited
12.6.1 Citic Telcom International Holding Limited Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction
12.6.4 Citic Telcom International Holding Limited Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Citic Telcom International Holding Limited Recent Development
12.7 Telef nica, S.A.
12.7.1 Telef nica, S.A. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction
12.7.4 Telef nica, S.A. Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Telef nica, S.A. Recent Development
12.8 TracFone Wireless, Inc.
12.8.1 TracFone Wireless, Inc. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction
12.8.4 TracFone Wireless, Inc. Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 TracFone Wireless, Inc. Recent Development
12.9 Truphone Limited
12.9.1 Truphone Limited Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction
12.9.4 Truphone Limited Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Truphone Limited Recent Development
12.10 Virgin Mobile
12.10.1 Virgin Mobile Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Introduction
12.10.4 Virgin Mobile Revenue in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Virgin Mobile Recent Development
Continued ..
