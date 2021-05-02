This report focuses on the global Secure Email Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Secure Email Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.

Secure email gateways are software, appliances, or hosted services that can be deployed at the mail server or simple mail transfer protocol (SMTP) gateway level to filter out spams, viruses, phishing/spear-phishing attacks, and other malware from the messaging traffic. Data loss prevention (DLP) and email encryption are also often part of a complete secure email gateway solution.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3342456-global-secure-email-gateway-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

The cloud-based secure email gateway will account for major shares of the encrypted email service market throughout the forecast period. Consequently, the rising popularity and adoption of cloud computing will drive the growth of this product segment in the secure email gateway market.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the encrypted email service market throughout the forecast period. Due to the strong presence of the US in this region, the secure email gateway market will grow in the Americas.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Symantec

Mimecast Services

Proofpoint

Raytheon (Forcepoint)

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-based

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other

https://marketersmedia.com/global-secure-email-gateway-market-2018-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2025/446953

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Secure Email Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Secure Email Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3342456-global-secure-email-gateway-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Secure Email Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Secure Email Gateway Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Telecom and IT

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Government Sector

1.5.5 Media and Entertainment

1.5.6 Banking and Insurance

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Secure Email Gateway Market Size

2.2 Secure Email Gateway Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Secure Email Gateway Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Secure Email Gateway Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Secure Email Gateway Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Secure Email Gateway Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Secure Email Gateway Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Secure Email Gateway Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Secure Email Gateway Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Secure Email Gateway Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Secure Email Gateway Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Secure Email Gateway Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Secure Email Gateway Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems

12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Secure Email Gateway Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Secure Email Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.2 Symantec

12.2.1 Symantec Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Secure Email Gateway Introduction

12.2.4 Symantec Revenue in Secure Email Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.3 Mimecast Services

12.3.1 Mimecast Services Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Secure Email Gateway Introduction

12.3.4 Mimecast Services Revenue in Secure Email Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Mimecast Services Recent Development

12.4 Proofpoint

12.4.1 Proofpoint Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Secure Email Gateway Introduction

12.4.4 Proofpoint Revenue in Secure Email Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Proofpoint Recent Development

12.5 Raytheon (Forcepoint)

12.5.1 Raytheon (Forcepoint) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Secure Email Gateway Introduction

12.5.4 Raytheon (Forcepoint) Revenue in Secure Email Gateway Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Raytheon (Forcepoint) Recent Development

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 8411985042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3342456-global-secure-email-gateway-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025