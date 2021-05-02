Global Warehouse Management System Market to Reach $3,112 Million by 2022

Warehouse Management System Market size is expected to garner $3,112 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the period 2016 – 2022. The development of digital technology steered the adoption rate of warehouse management systems (WMS) in several applications. Growth of e-commerce & requirements of omni-channel fulfillment, WMS add-on module sales, labor efficiency, cost ownership advantages, and supply chain platform integration are the major factors that supplement the growth of the market. Costly deployment of WMS solutions and dominance of ERP vendors have restrained the market growth.

By component type, software held the highest market share in 2015, and services is anticipated to show the highest growth rate. Among the various industry verticals, transportation & logistics is projected to dominate the market. However, pharmaceuticals industry is expected to have the fastest growth rate.

Inherent challenges associated with implementation of the distribution software such as lack of process standardization in distribution, less business savvy users, high rate of simultaneous active transactions, materials handling interface requirements, and other factors result in resource monopolization, cost overruns, and operational disruption risks. Smaller facilities with lower headcounts find WMS solutions too expensive to deploy. Many such firms rely on memory-based processes, antiquated systems, and paper-based warehouse operations. In the year 2015, the impact of this factor was prominent; however, due to technological advancements, this impact is predicted to decline over the forecast period.

Key findings of the Warehouse Management System Market:

Software is expected to exhibit a significant growth in the WMS market due to growth in adoption of this technology in the logistics industry.

Transportation & logistics industry generated the highest revenue among other industry verticals pertaining to increase in adoption of WMS.

Europe is projected to exhibit a substantial growth during the forecast period.

Several industry players adopt partnership and product launch as their key strategies to offer innovative products and services & solutions to attain a higher market share.

The dominant players include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Infor Inc., and Manhattan Associates Inc., and others.

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. report description

3.2. key benefits

3.3. key market segments

3.4. research methodology

3.4.1. Primary research

3.4.2. Secondary research

3.4.3. Analyst tools and models

3.5. Market definition and scope

3.6. Key findings

3.6.1. Top impacting factors

3.6.1.1. Implementation in logistics

3.6.1.2. Improved supplier and customer relationships

3.6.1.3. Costly deployment of WMS solutions

3.6.1.4. Emergence of SaaS based On-Demand WMS solutions

3.6.2. Top winning strategies

3.6.3. Top investment pockets

3.7. Value chain analysis

3.7.1. Component manufacturers and software suppliers

3.7.2. System Integrators

3.7.3. Distributors

3.7.4. End Users

3.8. Porters five forces analysis

3.8.1. Moderate bargaining power among suppliers

3.8.2. Low threat of new entrants

3.8.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.8.4. High rivalry

3.8.5. Moderate bargaining power among buyers

3.9. Market share analysis, 2015 (%)

