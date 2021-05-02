Goat Milk Products Market Worldwide Forecast to 2023 Detailed in New Research Report

Market Analysis

In several developing countries, goat milk is the primary milk source for humans. It is often consumed for its health benefits and unique taste. Studies performed by USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) states that the metabolism of iron and copper increases in human body after the consumption of goat milk products, especially among individuals with digestion and absorption limitations. The market for goat milk products is completely consumer driven, and consumers prefer goat milk over other sources of milk owing to the good protein and calcium content, ease of digestion, no reaction to inflammation caused by the human body, lower lactose content than cow milk, and unique flavor.

The goat milk products market is segmented by product type into concentrated products, fermented products, powdered products, fat-rich products, and others. The fermented products segment holds the maximum share in goat milk products market owing to the high demand for fermented products such as cheese. Goat cheese has a tangy taste and crumbly texture due to which fermented goat milk products are gaining huge demand among consumers. Fermentation of dairy enhances the beneficial properties present in milk, due to which, fermented goat milk products have great health benefits, including anti-allergenic, probiotic and anti-carcinogenic.

The goat milk products market is segmented by packaging type into bottles, cartons, cans, tubs, and others. The tubs segment accounts for the maximum share in goat milk products market owing to the convenience of consumption and cost-effectiveness. Tubs are gaining huge demand among consumers since dairy products packaged in tubs have a higher shelf life, convenient to consume, and durable.

The market is also segmented by distribution channel into store based and non-store based. The store-based segment has been generating the maximum revenue in the market. Owing to the strong vendor networks of manufacturers, store-based segment holds a major share in the goat milk products market. However, in the coming years, non-store-based distribution channel will have a substantial contribution in the market owing to the developments in e-commerce platforms.

Some of the key players in the Global Goat Milk Products Market are

Ausnutria Dairy Ingredients (The Netherlands),

The Good Goat Milk Co. (New Zealand),

Orient EuroPharma Co. Ltd. (China),

Hogwegt Group (The Netherlands),

Hay Dairies Pte, Ltd. (Singapore)

Quidditas Farms Pvt., Ltd. (India)

AVH Dairy (The Netherlands),

Emmi Group (Switzerland),

Delamere Dairy, Ltd. (UK),

Saputo, Inc. (Canada)

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global Goat Milk Products Market owing to the high goat population in countries such as India, China, and Bangladesh. Consumption of goat cheese, goat milk, and goat milk based infant formulas in this region is increasing owing to the growing population and health concern among consumers.

Europe holds a decent market share since milk and milk products are used either for direct consumption or in food preparation. France is the highest producer of goat cheese in this region. Favourable taste and long shelf life of goat milk are driving the European market.

Segmentation

Global Goat Milk Products Market has been segmented into Product Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel and Region.

The market by product type has been segmented into concentrated products, fermented products, powdered products, fat-rich products, and others.

The market, by packaging type, has been segmented into cartons, cans, bottles, tubs, and others.

The market, by distribution channel, has been segmented into store based and non-store based.