Gypsum Board Ceiling Market Growth Analysis 2019

Gypsum Board is a panel made of calcium sulfate dihydrate (gypsum), with or without additives, typically extruded between thick sheets of facer and backer paper, used in the construction of interior walls and ceilings.[1] The plaster is mixed with fiber (typically paper, fiberglass, asbestos, or a combination of these materials), plasticizer, foaming agent, and various additives that can reduce mildew, flammability, and water absorption.

Global Gypsum Board Ceiling market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gypsum Board Ceiling.

Gypsum Board Ceiling in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Gypsum Board Ceiling Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Gypsum Board Ceiling Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

SAS International (UK)

Rockfon (U.S.)

USG Corporation (U.S.)

Knauf AMF (Germany)

Armstrong (USA)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Hunter Douglas (Netherlands)

OWA Ceiling Systems (Germany)

Siniat (Belgium)

Shanghai Simon Wall Ceiling (China)

Zhejiang Youpon Integrated Ceiling Co Ltd (China)

Ouraohua (China)

Architectural Surfaces, Inc. (U.S.)

Grenzebach BSH (Germany)

Gordon Incorporated (U.S.)

Techno Ceiling (India)

Norton Industries Inc. (U.S.)

DAIKEN Corporation (Japan)

Yoshino Gypsum

National Gypsum

Gypsum Board Ceiling Breakdown Data by Type

Vinyl Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles

PVC Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles

Others

Gypsum Board Ceiling Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Industrial

Hospitality

Commercial

Institutional

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Gypsum Board Ceiling market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Gypsum Board Ceiling market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Gypsum Board Ceiling companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, and recent development.

To protect the value and sales volume of Gypsum Board Ceiling submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gypsum Board Ceiling :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Gypsum Board Ceiling market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2018 are considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

