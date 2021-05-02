Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Amazon Web Services, EMC, IBM, Microsoft, Altiscale and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Hadoop is a provisioning model offered to organizations seeking to incorporate a hosted implementation of the Hadoop platform. Apache Hadoop is an open-source software platform that uses the MapReduce technology to perform distributed computations on various hardware servers. Hadoop-as-a-service (HDaaS) providers offer Hadoop PaaS, which enables technical experts of enterprises to perform various operations including big data analytics, big data management, and big data storage in a cloud.

Hadoop-as-a-Service market has witnessed a tremendous growth in 2013 and has doubled from the Hadoop-as-a-Service (HaaS) market size in 2012. Hadoop-as-a-Service market is evolving and current users include SaaS providers, social media companies, and gaming companies. The technology is yet to enter into the mainstream commercial market. However, it is expected to witness a tremendous growth in the next 7 years, expanding its horizon into the end user industries of conventional hadoop.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services

EMC

IBM

Microsoft

Altiscale

Cask Data

Cloudera

Google

Hortonworks

HP

Infochimps

Karmasphere

MapR Technologies

Mortar Data

Pentaho

Teradata

This report focuses on the global Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Run It Yourself

Pure Play

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing Industry

Retail Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Media & Entertainment

Trade & Transportation

IT & ITES

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



