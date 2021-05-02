Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) IT Market: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast By 2025

Global Health insurance exchange IT market research report offers you with an array of insights about Healthcare industry and business solutions that will support to stay ahead of the competition. The study conducted for Healthcare industry also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This market report takes into account the comprehension of your business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering you with the most proper and suitable solutions.

The “Global Health insurance exchange IT Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global health insurance exchange IT market with detailed market segmentation by type, Component, phase, end-users, and geography. The global health insurance exchange IT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market is segmented

on the basis of type,

component,

phase, and

end-users.

The type segment includes,

public exchanges, and

private exchanges.

The segment of public exchanges is further classified into, state-based exchanges, federally facilitated exchanges (FFE), state partnership model.

On the private exchanges basis market is segmented as,

multi-carrier exchange, and

single-carrier exchanges.

Based on component, the market is segmented as,

software,

hardware, and

services.

Based on end users, the market is classified as,

health plans/payers,

government agencies, and third party administrators,

brokerage firms, &

consultancies.

Health Insurance exchange (HIX) is emerging as the de facto acronym across state and federal government stakeholders, and the private sector technology and service providers that are helping states build their exchanges. Health insurance exchange (HIX) is the latest trend in an online market place. Built on more than a decade of experience with the medicare advantage and managed Medicaid industry, Inovalon’s suite of innovative solutions support qualified health plans (QHPs) offering health insurance coverage to individuals and small groups on the health insurance exchange (HIX) marketplace.

The health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, numerous funding sources from federal governments, federal health insurance mandates, federal funding, trend toward defined contribution model is the primary factor which is driving the growth of health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market. Operations and maintenance segment are expected to highly grow during forecast period, therefore it has expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Key Players

The health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market report also includes the profiles of key health insurance exchange (HIX) IT manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market are

CGI Group Inc.,

Accenture.,

hCentive, Inc.,

MAXIMUS.,

Xerox Corporation.,

Oracle,

Infosys Limited,

Microsoft,

Noridian Healthcare Solutions,, and

Hexaware Technologies. among others

The health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market based on type, component and end-users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is likely to witness highest growth rate on account of increased adoption of private health exchanges among increasingly health conscious consumers. U.S. held highest share in the global industry and is expected to continue leading the global market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region do not have a considerable stake in this market. However, Asian countries such as Japan, China, and India are expected to offer possible growth opportunities to HIX stakeholders. In Japan, various favorable government initiatives are focusing on strengthening healthcare services, Such as the e-Japan policy, new IT reform strategy.

The health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

