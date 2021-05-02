Hydraulic Pump Market to See a Boost BY 2022 An In-Depth Industry Study

Hydraulic Pump Market is expected to garner $10.4 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Hydraulic pump works on displacement principle. The pump converts mechanical energy into hydraulic energy, which is utilized to perform various tasks such as lift, lower, open, close or rotate components in various mobile and industrial application areas. The pumps are manufactured depending on different functional and hydraulic system requirements.

Hydraulic Pump Market by Type: Gear Pump

Gear pumps are the simplest and are most commonly used hydraulic pumps as they hey require less maintenance and are economical. Gear pumps are the majorly used in variety of industrial and mobile applications. They are widely used in the construction machinery, agricultural machinery, mining equipment, automotive sector, and manufacturing industries

Market by application comprises mobile and industrial application. Sub-segments of the mobile application segment includes construction, agriculture, mining and others. In the year 2015, the mobile application segment occupied a major share of the overall market. However, the industrial segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during 2016 – 2022, owing to increasing application of hydraulic pumps in manufacturing activities in the developing economies.

The market is analyzed across geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, & others) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period; however, APAC would grow at the fastest rate followed by LAMEA. The key players profiled in this report are Bosch Rexroth Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Danfoss Power Solutions, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Actutant Corporation, Bailey International LLC, Linde Hydraulics, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd., Hydac International and Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Key Findings of Hydraulic Pump Market:

In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region for hydraulic pumps, followed by North America

Growth in LAMEA is likely to be supplemented by increasing usage of hydraulic pumps in mining and oil extraction activities

Gear pumps are the most commonly used hydraulic pumps worldwide

Mobile application was the major revenue-generating application segment in 2015

The industrial application segment would grow at a faster CAGR of 5.5% during 2016-2022

The key market players profiled are Bosch Rexroth Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Danfoss Power Solutions, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Actutant Corporation, Bailey International LLC, Linde Hydraulics, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd., Hydac International and Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. Manufacturers have launched innovative hydraulic pumps to strengthen their foothold in the market. For instance, Eaton Corporation Plc introduced a new series of piston pumps for mobile applications, called X 20 open system piston pumps to strengthen its position in the market.

