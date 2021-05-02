Identity analytics Market Analysis, Opportunities, Threats With Various Key Players And Forecast By 2025

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Identity analytics Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

The Identity analytics Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Identity analytics provides a risk-based approach for managing system identities and access. It uses dynamic risk scores and advanced analytics to develop key indicators for automating account provisioning, de-provisioning, authentication, and privileged access management. Identity analytics utilize big data, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to ingest and analyze huge amount of data and refine that data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to detect and react to quickly access.

List Of Companies

Evidian

Gurucul

Hitachi Id Systems

Happiest Minds

LogRhythm

ID analytics (Symantec)

Verint Systems

NetIQ (Microfocus)

Microsoft

Oracle

Table of Contents

1: INTRODUCTION

2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3: MARKET OVERVIEW

4: IDENTITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5: IDENTITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

6: IDENTITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

7: IDENTITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY ANALYTICS TYPE

8: IDENTITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

9: IDENTITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY REGION

10: COMPANY PROFILE

