Capsule hotel is a small box type hotel, which was first introduced in Japan in 1979. Capsule hotels are designed to provide affordable and inexpensive accommodation to customers who are expected to avail basic overnight accommodation and do not require high value-added services provided by other conventional hotels. The rooms are includes a television, electric components, Wi-Fi connectivity, and are available in varied sizes. The size varies from 50 to 700 capsules in a hotel.

Increase in demand for hotels available at an economic price is anticipated to expand the growth of capsule hotel market during the forecast period. The price of capsule hotel rooms varies from US$ 18 to US$ 40 per night. In addition, increase in travel & tourism in the region is anticipated to create more demand for capsule hotels in the Asia-Pacific region. It is reported that that majority of travelers focus on spending the night at hotels with simple accommodation, which is expected to boost the growth of capsule hotels globally.

The Asia-Pacific capsule hotel market is segmented on the basis of shape into vertical and horizontal. On the basis of bed, it is classified into single and double. Geographically, the market is categorized across Japan, Singapore, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific region.

Key players identified across the value chain of this report include Super Hotel, Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel, Capsule Inn Kamata, Vintage Inn, Wink Hotel, Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel, and others.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the capsule hotel market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers of the market.

Market player positioning provide a clear understanding of the position of leading companies in the market.

Capsule Hotel Market Key Segmentation

By Shape

Vertical

Horizontal

By Bed

Single

Double

By Geography

Asia-Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific



Key Players