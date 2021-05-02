Know whats driving the Growth of Lending Market | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report

The lending market consists of sales of lending services (loans) by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in making secured or unsecured loans to borrowing entities. Lending entities include establishments such as finance companies, personal credit institutions, loan companies and student loans companies. This market covers all types of loans including mortgage loans, personal loans, working capital loans, vehicle loans and industrial loans. Revenue generated from the lending market includes all the interest charges levied by the lending entities such as banks and financial institutions against the loans sanctioned, but not the value of the loans themselves. This market includes interest charged by the banks on credit card and other payment cards as well as mortgages and other loans.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global lending market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global lending market. Africa was the smallest region in the global lending market.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TBRC00008757

Major players profiled in the report are:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China

Bank of China

Citigroup Inc

JP Morgan

Online lending is growing across the world. This is primarily due to emergence of nonbank online lenders, who are particularly attractive to smaller businesses which need quick loans. Online lenders use automated network and data to reach borrowers, and offer cheaper loans than bank services such as credit cards. This has increased the competition among banks, leading to reduced rates and quicker approval times for borrowers. Some of the major online lenders include Upstart, Lu.com, Borrowell, Landbay, Auxmoney, Smava and Dianrong.

Scope of the report:

Markets Covered: Corporate Lending, Household Lending, Government Lending

Companies Mentioned: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Citigroup Inc, JP Morgan

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, lending indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TBRC00008757

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Report Structure Lending Market Characteristics Market Product Analysis Lending Market Supply Chain Market Customer Information Lending Market Trends And Strategies Lending Market Size And Growth Market Regional Analysis Lending Market Segmentation Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Lending Market Western Europe Lending Market Eastern Europe Lending Market North America Lending Market South America Lending Market Middle East Lending Market Africa Lending Market Lending Market Competitive Landscape Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Lending Market Market Background: Commercial Services Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com