Kombucha Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, SWOT Analysis, Business Growth, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2027

Kombucha is a fermented probiotic drink made from tea, sugar and kombucha culture. The kombucha culture is made by adding tea and sugar to the symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast. It is slightly sweet, tangy in taste and naturally effervescent. Kombucha is added with probiotics, amino acids and live enzymes. This is also available in flavors such as mix herbs, fruit, spices and tea infusions. Numerous health benefits have been associated with the consumption of kombucha such as treating AIDS, aging, anorexia, arthritis, atherosclerosis, cancer, constipation and diabetes. Moreover, this beverage has caused rare cases of serious adverse effects, including fatalities, possibly arising from contamination during home preparation.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Kombucha Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the kombucha market with detailed market segmentation by type, distribution channel and geography. The global kombucha market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading kombucha market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Benefits-

• To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Kombucha market in North America

• To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

TOP COMPANIES

Buchi Kombucha

GT’S LIVING FOODS

KeVita, Inc

Kosmic Kombucha

Live Kombucha

Makana beverages Inc.

NessAlla Kombucha

Pure Steeps Beverage, LLC

Reeds, Inc

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The reports cover key developments in the kombucha market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on type

Original

Flavored

By distribution channel

Supermarkets

Health Stores

Online Stores And Others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global kombucha market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely;

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific (APAC),

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

The kombucha market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the kombucha market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the kombucha market in these regions.

