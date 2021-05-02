Laser Therapy Market by Size, Demand, Future Trends, Regional Analysis, Growth, Major Drivers and Forecast to 2023

Laser Therapy is a method of treatment that has come to the fore recently as a minimally invasive method of treatment for various forms of illnesses. According to Market Research Future, a firm specializing in markets reports for the healthcare domain among others stated in a recently published report on ‘Laser Therapy Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023’ that the market for laser therapy is expected to grow to $ 9.97 billion by the end of 2023, this sector is projected to be growing at a CAGR of 12.2 % during 2017-2023.

Laser therapy recently has been effortlessly applied to the treatment of various painful and debilitating conditions. Due to the accelerated pace of development in the healthcare sector, lasers have been witnessing a demand surge due to the preference of patients to have minimally invasive techniques for their treatment.

Laser therapy’s applications for removal of kidney stones, tumors, prostrate, vision correction etc. have had a positive influence on further expanding the demand potential of the sector. Importance of aesthetic appeal in society has boosted the demand for laser procedures in terms of skin procedures, hair removal and tattoo removal to name a few.

Increased preferences for cosmetic surgery procedures has also played a vital role in the development of the market. Growth in the aging population and increase in the number of related problems such as facial surgeries, eye related problems and other diseases have also grown the demand level for the market. Accessibility to laser therapies and awareness of these procedures have further motivated demand for the sector. High level of expenditure and lack of technically qualified professionals may restrict the growth potential of the market.

Laser Therapy Market – Competitive Analysis

With the entry of new industry players in the laser therapy segment, a trend of solid, volume-driven growth has been observed in the market with the addition of new and advanced products and treatment methods. Companies are aiming to capture & solidify their share of the market segment, by competing and experimenting with various advantage points. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

Key players profiled in the report are:

Angiodynamics

Syneron Candela

Biolase Inc.

Photomedex

Lumenis Ltd.

Bausch & Lomb Holdings and more.

Latest Industry Updates:

Nov 2017 Capillus, LLC has introduced its newest laser therapy cap for treatment of pattern hair loss, the CapillusRX™, to hair-restoration physicians at an exhibition which was held in Kyoto, Japan.

Apr 2017 Syneron Medical Ltd a global non-surgical aesthetic device company, and Apax Partners, a leading global private equity advisory firm have announced a definitive agreement under which an affiliate of funds advised by Apax Partners will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Syneron Candela for $11.00 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $397 million. Syneron Candela’s acquisition is said to have placed Apax Partners very well positioned to capture this opportunity, with its highly diversified geographic footprint, broad and market-leading products portfolio, exceptional R&D capabilities and cutting-edge technology.

March 2017 BIOLASE, Inc, global leader in dental lasers has announced that it will be showcasing its two new, game-changing, minimally invasive dental lasers, the Waterlase Express all-tissue laser and the Epic Pro soft-tissue diode lase at an exhibition.

June 2017 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit’s surgical products business to Germany’s Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. Valeant’s eye-surgery assets may be valued at about $2 billion in a sale.

Laser Therapy Market – Segments

The Global Laser Therapy Market is segmented on the basis of type and applications and regions:

On The Basis Of Type: Diode Laser, Solid State Laser, Gas Lasers and Others

On The Basis Of Applications: Ophthalmology, Urology, Dermatology & Aesthetics, Gynecology, Dentistry, Medical Imaging, Oncology, Others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Laser Therapy Market – Regional Analysis

US accounts for the maximum market share due to favorable reimbursement scenarios and greater expenditure on healthcare. The faster market uptake of new technology in the US is also an important driver of the market for global laser therapy. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region because of large unmet needs which is led by China and India. The Middle East & Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The poor regions of Africa are expected to be a laggard due to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare penetration.

