Luxury Safari Tourism Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast -2025

For this report, we undertook primary and secondary research in association with Tourism Economics, Amadeus Travel Intelligence, Connections Events, The Telegraph and various industry experts. Approaches include: analysing tourism Economics estimations of the number of outbound luxury trips from each region between 2014 and the present (using an arrival definition), and projected growth patterns until 2025. To compare the growth in overall travel with the growth in luxury travel, luxury traveller were defined as those with an annual household income of more than $350,000, and bookings arrivals order costs more than $3000 per person made by these traveller were deemed as luxury trips. Luxury travel today is defined less by thread count and Michelin stars and more by access to the people, places and experiences that represent all that is authentic about a destination. There’s no denying that comfort factors still apply and high standards of accommodation and dining will always feature on the luxury traveller’s wish list. However, today’s luxury traveller seeks more depth of understanding and immersion into local culture than ever before. People don’t just want to see – they want to participate. The sales process is also critical and whilst the online proposition can be an asset in terms of booking more simple arrangements, clients looking for luxury experiential travel require a deep level of sophisticated knowledge and confidence during the sales process.

The Adventure Travel segment accounted for about 71.12% of the overall Luxury Safari Tourism market revenue, by tour type in 2018, as this is identified as the most popular vacation option among young and middle age group travelers. In addition, Personalized Vacations aimed at Safari, would witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. An increasing number of Luxury Safari Tourismers are indulging in these tours as they enable these travelers to experience the finest local delicacies and also buy some of the most exquisite handicrafts. These trips are getting popular among travelers of all age groups, especially the millennials (21 – 30 years).

Millennial segment is projected to hold the highest market share in the overall Luxury Safari Tourism market, by age group, as they have been identified as the highest travel spenders. However, it has been identified that only 5-10% marketing is targeted at this traveler segment. Luxury Safari Tourism market has a huge growth potential and would see immense demand from the emerging markets. Exposure to social media, growing disposable income and easy visa availability are some of the factors which are propelling the growth of the market. Nowadays, Luxury Safari Tourismers are seeking unique traveling experience, thus opting for exotic and unexplored destinations.

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Safari Tourism market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1677.9 million by 2024, from US$ 1126.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Luxury Safari Tourism business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Luxury Safari Tourism market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Luxury Safari Tourism value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Adventure Travel

Personalized Vacations

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wilderness

TUI Group

&Beyond

Thomas Cook Group

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Singita

Cox & Kings Ltd

Great Plains

Gamewatchers Safaris

Scott Dunn

Backroads

Rothschild Safaris

Butterfield & Robinson

Travcoa

Zicasso

