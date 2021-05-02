Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Evolving Development and Growth Outlook 2018 to 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Microcrystalline Cellulose Market by Source Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, the global microcrystalline cellulose market was valued at $937 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,451 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025. The microcrystalline cellulose in Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly one-fourth share of the total market revenue in 2017.

Microcrystalline cellulose is a non-caloric purified form of cellulose, which is used as a bulking, anti-caking, and emulsifying agent. This cellulose is derived from high quality wood pulp. It is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry as a binder or diluent in the formulation of tablets and capsules. It can be used in both wet-granulation and direct-compression processes of tablet formation. This cellulose can be consumed as a natural source of dietary fiber. In the food & beverage industry, it is used as an anti-caking agent, texture modifier, suspending agent, stabilizer, and other applications. It is mostly found in processed food and is ideally a healthy food additive. It helps in providing a creamy texture to dairy products without any the addition of fat. Low fat dairy products are majorly manufactured using microcrystalline cellulose. It is also used in personal care products.

Rise in demand for processed food & beverages in the developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, drives the growth of the market. In addition, steady rise in consumption of pharmaceutical products such as tables and capsule, supplement the market growth. However, high price of microcrystalline cellulose combined with the availability of substitute products such as magnesium stearate and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in demand for microcrystalline cellulose in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for future market growth.

Based on source type, the market is categorized into wood based and non-wood based. Non-Wood based is the most lucrative source type segment in the microcrystalline cellulose market, as it is a cost-effective source of obtaining microcrystalline cellulose.

Based on application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and others. The food & beverage segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth, as microcrystalline cellulose plays a crucial role in manufacturing low fat dairy products.

Key Findings of the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market :

The wood-based segment accounted for more than three-fourths share of the global microcrystalline cellulose market in 2017 in terms of value.

The pharmaceutical segment accounted for nearly one-third share of the global microcrystalline cellulose market in 2017 in terms of value.

The food & beverage segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

S. occupied nearly half the share of North America microcrystalline cellulose market in 2017 in terms of revenue.



The major players profiled in this study include DowDuPont, Rayonier Advanced Material, FMC Corporation, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Roquette, DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG, Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co. KG, Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Ming Tai Chemical Co. Ltd.

The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Juku Orchem Private Limited, and Avantor Performance Materials.

