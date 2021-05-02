Military Tank Container Market Insights 2018-2025 Brief Analysis by Leading Key Players: Ama S.P.A, Eurotainer SA, Klince Corporation, Kramptiz Tanksystem Gmbh

The global military tank container market accounted for US$ 97.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 140.2 Mn in 2025.

The military tank container market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. The growth of Military Tank Container Market is the current scenario is attributed to the rapid deployment of military and homeland security troops at various isolated and remote locations for peacekeeping missions and deter different threats. The tank containers are the easiest scope of transportation of fuel, water, perishable food, pharmaceuticals and chemicals at these isolated locations.

In addition, these tank containers are also used for storage of fuel and water and various other commodities. Another major driving force for the growth of the market is the rising demand for modular logistics solutions among the defense forces. The tank containers deployed by the military forces, offers flexibility, scalability, versatility, modularity and inter-modality advantages to the forces. The ISO tank containers are easy and quick to deploy, install and maintain at the point of usage. These advantages help the forces to support their remotely located troops with necessary commodities to operate efficiently. Moreover, the increase in military budget and spending among the defense forces in developing countries is also bolstering the demand for military tank containers. Asia Pacific region in global military tank container market is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 5.8% in the coming years.

Growing Demands for Tailor-Made Military Tank Containers

Military logistics operations are being facilitated through the movement of internal supplies, new & improved containerized and container-sized systems. The ISO-configured systems are specially built to provide as an efficient means of transport for legacy as well as essential goods to the military unit between ocean and overland platforms. Transporting liquids, food products, gases to the lesser accessible locations of army camps and forward operating bases demands for technical and commercial expertise. Understanding the stresses and harsh climatic conditions exhibited by the environment in another critical parameter that needs to be evaluated by the manufacturer and the end-user of the equipment. Thus, growing demand for tailor-made military tank containers is anticipated to create lucrative market space for military tank container market players.

Military Tank Container Market – Material Type Insight

The global military tank container market by material type is segmented into categories namely; stainless steel and aluminum alloys. The tank containers used by the military sector are required to travel through some extreme climatic and harsh environment conditions. These vehicles also have to survive from enemy attacks and deliver the product being transported safely and securely to the military troops stationed at less accessible locations and strategic attacking points. Therefore, these tank containers need to be robust and extremely rugged to survive harshest of the climatic conditions. Also, the raw materials need to be corrosion resistance and physically brittle in nature. Accordingly, two raw materials are commonly used in the manufacture of such tank containers and form the basis for segmentations of our market. Aluminum alloy segment is the fastest growing component segment in military tank container market and is expected to grow at a prime CAGR during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global military tank container market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players operating in military tank container market landscape are listed below:

2018: Krampitz signed an agreement with Norwegian Government to deliver and install an above ground gas station in the mobile containers. This agreement helped the company to establish its footprints in Norway, thereby increasing its customer base

2018: Eurotainer SA showcased its complete range of logistics products, technologies and services at Transport Logistic China exhibition from May 16 to 18 2018 in Shanghai

2017: WEW launched integrated logistics services to support of tank container system. The company had updated its support services in order to bear the rigidities of multi-modal transport and storage in extremely harsh environmental conditions

GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINER MARKET – BY MATERIAL TYPE

Stainless Steel

Aluminium Alloys

GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINER MARKET – BY CONTAINER TYPE

Dry Container

Reefer Container

GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINER MARKET – BY SUPPLIES

Water

Fuel

Others

GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINER MARKET – BY END-USER

Military

Homeland Security

