Mycotoxin Testing Market 2019 | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2027

Increase the prevalence of foodborne illness due to mycotoxin contamination and change in atmospheric conditions are the factors driving the growth of the mycotoxin testing market. Moreover, increasing consumer complaints, incremented international trade and growing health concern among consumers are other factors contributing to the growth of the market. However, the lack of food control systems, technology, infrastructure and resources in developing countries and high capital investment are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Mycotoxin testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the mycotoxin testing market with detailed market segmentation by test type, technology, application and geography. The global mycotoxin testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mycotoxin testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

KEY PLAYERS

ALS Limited

AsureQuality

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

Microbac

NEOGEN CORPORATION

Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

SGS

Symbio Laboratories

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global mycotoxin testing market is segmented on the basis of test type, technology and application. Based on test type the global mycotoxin testing is divided into, aflatoxin, ochratoxin, fusarium, patulin and others. Likewise, on the basis of technology the market is categorized into, chromatography, spectroscopy, ELISA and others. On the basis of application, the global mycotoxin testing market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, dairy products, cereals, grains & pulses, meat & poultry, processed food and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global mycotoxin testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The mycotoxin testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the mycotoxin testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the mycotoxin testing market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the mycotoxin testing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from mycotoxin testing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for mycotoxin testing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the mycotoxin testing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the mycotoxin testing market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

