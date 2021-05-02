Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

0
Press Release

 

Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2019-2025

 

Report Summary

The need for great drinking experiences if you choose not to drink alcohol has been around a long time. It hasn’t just suddenly arisen with a new generation but probably in the past, consumers didn’t have such high expectations as they do now and just resign themselves to the limited choice available.

These drinks do not contain alcohol and act as a feasible alternative to alcohol, since they are more sophisticated and are a premium alternative to regular soft drinks.

 

Data by Type
Plastic
Metal
Glass
Paper
Metal Foils
Other

Data by Application
CSDs
Juices
RTD Tea And Coffee
Functional Drinks
Other

Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India

 

 

Beverage packaging provides product support, tampering resistance, and protection from the external environment to beverages. This packaging helps in the distribution of beverages in a secure manner among the value chain and decreases the chances of post-production damage.

 

Key Features

  • Non-alcoholic beer and sports
  • Non-alcoholic beer and breastfeeding
  • Non-alcoholic beer and anxiety and sleep
  • Non-alcoholic beer and cardiovascular biomarkers

 

Key Manufacturers 

Amcor
Ball Corporation
BEMIS
Crown Holdings
O-I
Allied Glass
AptarGroup
Ardagh Group
Can Pack Group
CCL
CKS Packaging
Evergreen Packaging
Genpak
HUBER Packaging

 

Continued …

