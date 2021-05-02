Oncology Biosimilars 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Biosimilar is the identical copy of oncology biologics used for the treatment of cancer and officially approved for the treatment of cancer. These molecules are cost-effective, efficient, and have the same ability as biologics. These molecules are easy to manufacture as compared to biologics and can only be manufactured after patent expiry. Earlier there were various patented biologics available in the market but nowadays most of the patents have expired and few are on the verge of patent expiry. In the past few years, various biosimilars have been approved by FDA for the treatment of various types of cancer such as blood cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and others. In the near future, it is expected that a few more biosimilars will be introduced in the market thus supporting the growth of the market.
The global Oncology Biosimilars market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Oncology Biosimilars market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market sharefor each company:
Celltrion
Biocon
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
STADA Arzneimittel AG
Intas Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer
Sandoz International
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Apotex
BIOCAD
Market size by Product
mAb
Immunomodulators
Hematopoietic Agents
G-CSF
Others
Market size by End User
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Oncology Biosimilars market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Oncology Biosimilars market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Oncology Biosimilars companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Oncology Biosimilars submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
