Perineal Care Market Size Incredible Possibilities And Growth Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a new research report on perineal care titled “Perineal Care Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025.” The perineal care market is anticipated to grow significantly due to rise in increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and fecal incontinence or double incontinence disorders, which make patients susceptible to incontinence associated dermatitis, in turn driving the demand for perineal care products.

Companies are likely to focus on the production of high volume low margin products as it has been observed that 50% of the elderly population above the age of 65 years suffer from incontinence. This age group is also the most probable to be struggling with inadequate or stable earnings from pensions, making the necessity for an inexpensive continence care product that much greater. The leading companies operating in the market are 3M Company, Coloplast A/S, Smith and Nephew plc., ConvaTec Group plc., and Essity Aktiebolag (SCA Hygiene AB), among others.

According to the report, the global perineal care market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025. In 2017, the marker was worth US$ 878.2 Mn and it is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,254.8 Mn by the end of 2025.

Rising Use of Hygiene Products to be Observed Across the Globe

Consumption of perineal care products is growing significantly, supported by increase disposable income across both developing and developed economies. A significant change has been observed in the lower and middle income countries in terms of living standards, disposable income and urbanization. Consumption of hygiene products has increased significantly in countries such as Japan, China, and Brazil over the last decade and the trend is expected to continue in the near future. Growing awareness among physicians and patients regarding the benefits of perineal care products is expected to boost demand over the forecast period. Players in the market are focusing on increasing awareness about incontinence products through various apps and awareness campaigns.

For instance, Commonwealth of Australia provides continence care management services for patients advised by healthcare professionals to obtain a full assessment of bladder-related problems. This organization also provides a dedicated continence helpline, through which one can get expert advice about continence products. In 2014, the SCA launched a new mobile app called the TENA Recommender to support caregivers looking after their loved ones suffering from incontinence, who are not very familiar with incontinence care products.

Reluctance to Buy Perineal Care Products to Hinder Market Growth

Bladder control and capacity tends to decrease with increasing age and rising frequency of urination and can lead to incontinence problems that most of the people are reluctant to discuss with doctors. Psychological barriers may hamper the demand for disposable products to a certain extent. According a study conducted by the U.S department of Health and Human Services, around 26 million people in the U.S. suffer from urinary incontinence; of these 60% are reluctant to discuss their problem with physicians, which leads to a decrease in the consumption of disposable incontinence products.