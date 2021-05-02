Plumbing Fixtures Market Will Fuel the Market Players to Harness on the Opportunities

Plumbing Fixtures Market was valued at $75,042 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $1,12,427 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2023. Components of plumbing fixtures include sink faucets, showerheads, bath spouts, hand showers, and valves, amongst others. Plumbing fixtures are the basic components used for various domestic as well as commercial purposes such as bathing, cleaning, washing, and others.

The plumbing fixtures market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in urbanization, high infrastructure facilities, and improvement in living standards of the consumers. Furthermore, continuous economic development in countries, such as India, China, and Australia, are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities to the market.

In 2016, the bathroom fixtures segment, which includes showerheads, bathtubs, toilets, and others accounted for the maximum revenue share in the overall plumbing fixtures market as they are widely used in the residential sector owing to investment in smart homes and rising bathroom renovation facilities. Residential segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% in the plumbing fixtures market owing to the various investments in infrastructure facilities as well as growth in urbanization.

Download Sample [email protected]https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2403

Increase in disposable income of consumers, growth in urbanization, and changing lifestyle patterns of consumers, and rise in the standard of living encourages the adoption of the bathroom and kitchen fixtures in the industry and thus drive the plumbing fixtures market growth. In addition, high growth in construction activities in the regions of Asia-Pacific such as India and China are expected to fuel the growth of plumbing fixtures market, However, the fluctuating cost of raw materials and regulatory requirements regarding the showerheads and faucets are expected to hinder the plumbing fixtures market growth.

Moreover, the toilets segment in the bathroom fixtures is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period 2017-2023.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the global plumbing fixtures market in 2016 owing to the high growth of construction facilities in India and China. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate followed by Europe in the global plumbing fixtures market due to the high disposable income of consumers and demand for luxurious bathroom fixtures.

Ask For Discounts:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2403

Key Findings of the Plumbing Fixtures Market

In 2016, the showerheads segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The residential segment accounted for 67.7 % in the global plumbing fixtures market.

The U.S. is the major shareholder in the North America plumbing fixtures market, accounting for more than71 % share in 2016.

The key players profiled in the plumbing fixtures market include Kohler Co, Globe Union Industrial Corporation, Lixil Group Corporation, Toto Ltd., Masco Corporation, MAAX Holdings, Inc., Hansgrohe, Roca Sanitario, Bradley Corporation, and Elkay Manufacturing Company. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the market.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com