Powered Surgical Instrument Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2025 | Conmed, Depuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, adeor medical, etc

The global powered surgical instrument market was valued at $1,943 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,731 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Powered surgical instruments are complex surgical devices that are technologically advanced and require careful handling. The emergence of these powered surgical devices has addressed the burgeoning demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries and reducing the time required for a surgical procedure.

Powered Surgical Instrument Market Segment by Manufacturers:

AlloTech Co. Ltd., Conmed Corporation, Depuy Synthes (J&J), Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, adeor medical, Smith & Nephew PLC, B. Braun, MicroAire.

The factors that drive the growth of the global powered surgical instrument market include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally, and growing aging population. In addition, increasing volume of surgical procedures is expected to drive the market growth.

This report studies Powered Surgical Instrument in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Powered Surgical Instrument Market Segment by Product: Handpieces, Drill Systems, Reamer Systems, Saw Systems, Stapler, Shavers, Others, Power Source & Controls, Batteries, Electric Consoles, Pneumatic Regulators, Accessories, Surgical Accessories, Electrical Accessories.

Powered Surgical Instrument Market Segment by Applications: Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Power Source: Battery-Powered Instruments, Pneumatic Instruments, Electric Instruments.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Powered Surgical Instrument MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Powered Surgical Instrument MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Powered Surgical Instrument MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

