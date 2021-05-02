Prebiotics Ingredients Market Infrastructure Growth and Development by 2023

The global prebiotics ingredients market is estimated to reach $8,621 million by 2023, from was $4,000 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2017 to 2023. Prebiotics are fiber compounds that cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body. They serve as food ingredients that induce the growth or activity of beneficial microorganisms, such as lactobacilli and bifidobacterial, and inhibit the growth of pathogens, improve digestion and immunity, and produce valuable vitamins.

Beneo GmbH, Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, FrieslandCampina, Ingredion Incorporated, Samyang Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji, Royal Cosun, Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.

For instance, galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) prebiotics are produced by combining the sugars found in milk that simulate the structure of prebiotics naturally present in breast milk. Prebiotics are added to pre-packaged food & beverages such as yoghurt, cereals, bread, snack bars, and sports drinks. In addition, these are added to dietary supplements or can be taken as a suppliant in the form of pastilles, tablets, or powders. They are also added to animal’s feed such as poultry, fodder, and forage.

Prebiotics Ingredients Market Segment by Ingredient: Inulin, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Falacto-Fructose (GF).

Prebiotics Ingredients Market Segment by Applications: Food & Beverages, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Cereals, Meat Products, Sports Drinks, Others, Dietary Supplements, Nutritional Supplements, Infant Nutrition, Specialty Nutrition, Animal Feed, Poultry, Cattle, Swine, Pets.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global prebiotics ingredients market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the ingredients of prebiotics and their application.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

