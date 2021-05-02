Recycled Metal Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players – Aaron Metals , Century Metal Recycling Limited , European Metal Recycling Limited , Kuusakoski Group Oy

The “”Global Recycled Metal Market Analysis to 2027″” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the recycled metal market with detailed market segmentation by metal, end-user, and geography. The global recycled metal market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading recycled metal market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Extraction of metals from ore requires a large amount of energy. Also, the extraction process of metals is responsible for greenhouse gas emission. Primary production of metals includes extraction from ores whereas; secondary production includes metal preparation from scrap collection. For the secondary process, an electric arc furnace is employed which consumes considerably lesser energy. Metal recycling thus aims at reducing the environmental footprint by conserving energy.

Major Key Players of the Recycled Metal Market are:

Aaron Metals , Century Metal Recycling Limited , European Metal Recycling Limited , Kuusakoski Group Oy , Nucor Corporation , OmniSource Corp. (Steel Dynamics Inc.) , SA Recycling LLC , Schnitzer Steel Industries, Sims Metal Management , Umicore N.V.

The recycled metal market is expected to witness high growth on account of major driving factors such as a rise in e-waste generation owing to the demands from the consumer-oriented electronic industry. Increasing environmental concerns coupled with government regulations encouraging resource conservation further stimulates the recycled metal market growth. However, lack of inefficient recycling processes which can completely recover metal from scrap hinders the recycled metal market growth. Nonetheless, market opportunities lie in generating new and more efficient methods of reducing and recycling electronic waste.

The global recycled metal market is segmented on the basis of metal and end-user. Based on metal, the market is segmented as ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals, and precious metals. Non-ferrous metals are sub-segmented as aluminum, copper, lead, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, shipbuilding, industrial machinery, and others.

Major Types of Recycled Metal covered are:

Ferrous Metals

Non-ferrous Metals

Precious Metals

Major Applications of Recycled Metal covered are:

Building and Construction

Automotive, Electrical and Electronics

Shipbuilding

Industrial Machinery, Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Recycled Metal consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Recycled Metal market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Recycled Metal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Recycled Metal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Recycled Metal Market Size

2.2 Recycled Metal Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Recycled Metal Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Recycled Metal Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Recycled Metal Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Recycled Metal Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Recycled Metal Sales by Product

4.2 Global Recycled Metal Revenue by Product

4.3 Recycled Metal Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Recycled Metal Breakdown Data by End User

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global recycled metal market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The recycled metal market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the recycled metal market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the recycled metal market in these regions.

