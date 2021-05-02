Reflux Testing And Monitoring Devices Market Size By Improvised Growth Report Forecast To 2025

Acid Reflux is commonly known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Acid reflux is a long term ailment in which the stomach contents returned into the esophagus and resulted in the complications and symptoms. The symptoms of acid reflux include the heartburn, chest pain, taste of acid in the back of the mouth, breathing problems, vomiting and wearing away of the teeth.

The complications of acid reflux includes the esophagus strictures, esophagitis and Barrett’s esophagus. Reflux testing and monitoring devices are used to understand and detect the acid reflux symptoms by measurement of pH and its impedance. Reflux testing and monitoring devices provide extended monitoring of pH up to 96 hours which help identify and diagnose the root cause of acid reflux symptoms.

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases over the past decade resulted in the gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) which drives the demand for the reflux testing and monitoring devices over a forecast period.

The global reflux testing and monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of types, indication, and end user.

On the basis of type, the global reflux testing and monitoring devices market is segmented into:

Reflux Capsule

Reflux Probe

Reflux Catheter

On the basis of indication, the global reflux testing and monitoring devices market is segmented into:

Reflux esophagitis

Esophageal strictures

Barrett’s esophagus

Esophageal adenocarcinoma

Others

On the basis of end user, the global reflux testing and monitoring devices market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The global reflux testing and monitoring devices market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing prevalence of the lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, obesity due to the changing lifestyle and eating habit of the people resulted in the gastroesophageal reflux disease which increases the demand for the reflux testing devices and boosts the global reflux testing and monitoring devices market. The reflux testing and monitoring devices detect the symptoms of the GERD, related to less acidic or gas reflux over the conventional pH-metry, and boost the demand for the reflux testing and monitoring devices and drives the market. The increasing research and development activities for the innovations and up-gradation of reflux testing and monitoring devices also drives the global reflux testing and monitoring devices market. The reflux testing and monitoring devices easily and more effectively detect the symptoms and complications of GERD in infants and children as compared to conventional devices, which also boost the demand for reflux testing and monitoring devices and drives the global market of devices.

However, the devices are more costly as compared to conventional pH meters which may affect the demand for reflux testing and monitoring devices and restrain the global reflux testing and monitoring devices. At the time of testing and monitoring by reflux devices, the discomfort and chest pain can be felt, as well as it does not allow to do MRI during and for 30 days after the reflux testing, which may also hamper the growth of the global reflux testing and monitoring devices market.

On the basis of regional presence, the global reflux testing and monitoring devices market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global reflux testing and monitoring devices market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to the rapidly increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the region. The Europe has also contributed the significant shares and registered a healthy growth rate to the global reflux testing and monitoring devices market followed by North America. The APEJ has become the lucrative market for reflux testing and monitoring devices and anticipated to register moderate growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population and related lifestyle diseases. The government funding and initiatives for the research and development activities in healthcare industry also boosts the APEJ reflux testing and monitoring devices market. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global reflux testing and monitoring devices market and expected to show a healthy growth over a forecast period.

Some of the market players in reflux testing and monitoring devices market globally include Medtronic, Inc., Biomedix SA., Sierra Scientific Instruments, Medovations, Inc., Alba Diagnostics Ltd, Mui Scientific and Arndorfer Medical Specialties.