Secured Socket Layer Certification Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Actalis, Certum, Comodo, DigiCert, Entrust Datacard and more…

Secure socket layer (SSL) certification is used for setting up a secure connection between a web server and a web browser. This process of setting up a secure connection is known as SSL handshake. SSL handshake is a public key, and the private key is used to encrypt and decrypt the data. This helps in secure transmission of data between a web server and a web browser. An SSL certificate is provided by a certificate authority (CA). Its work is to authenticate and validate the organization providing a web server. After verification, this certificate is installed on the web server of the organization.

Many end-users like large organizations and government agencies are extensively adopting OV SSL certificates as it provides better SSL security in comparison to DV SSL certificates. The SSL certificate market is experiencing growth in the SSL certification market because OV SSL certificates are ideal for organizations that have budget constraints and cannot afford EV SSL certificate.

The key players covered in this study

Actalis S.p.A

Certum

Comodo

DigiCert

Entrust Datacard

GlobalSign

GoDaddy

IdenTrust

Let’s Encrypt

Network Solutions

Secom Trust

StartCom

Symantec

T-Systems

Trustwave

TWCA

The demand for DV and OV SSL certifications from SMEs is high in comparison to EV SSL certifications because these certifications are ideal for such small companies that have budget constraints. The SSL protection for customer data on SMEs is enforced by stringent government regulations, which in turn, avoids cyber-attacks and data manipulation. This in turn, will drive the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification’s growth in the SMEs segment.

This report focuses on the global Secured Socket Layer Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Secured Socket Layer Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

OV SSL Certificate

DV SSL Certificate

EV SSL Certificate

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Agencies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



