Services Global Market Report 2019 including key players CBRE Group, Southern Baptist Churches, Jones Lang LaSalle, World Food Programme and UNICEF

The services market consists of the sales of services and related goods earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide services. A service can be defined as a transaction between a buyer and a seller without the transfer of any physical goods or commodities. It mainly involves the use of resources, experience, skill, ingenuity, and intelligence. Examples include equipment and machinery repairing, promoting or administering religious activities, grantmaking, advocacy, and providing drycleaning and laundry services, personal care services, death care services, pet care services, photofinishing services, temporary parking services, and dating services.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global services market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global services market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 2% of the market.

The proliferation of data and the sophistication of analytical tools has enabled service companies to add to their offering. Descriptive and predictive analytics have become critical for many service companies as they generate actionable data insights. Human services agencies are using descriptive analytics for simple reporting or to detect non-compliance after transactions were completed. Predictive analytics can increase understanding of the relative effectiveness of different programs so that resources can be smartly targeted for better results.

