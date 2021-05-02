Skin Biopsy Market: 2019 Share, Size, Growth, Sales, Competitive Landscape, Trends And Global Forecast To 2023

Skin biopsy is a procedure involving the removal of skin for examination and providing information about any disease or clinical conditions. It is performed to determine the presence of any cancerous cells or any type of skin diseases. Skin cancer, actinic keratosis, dermatitis, psoriasis, and skin infection are various diseases that can be diagnosed through skin biopsy. During the procedure, the sample taken from the affected or diseased part of the skin is placed in formaldehyde solution, the tissue is processed and then examined under the microscope.

The Global Skin Biopsy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4650

Rising of skin cancer and number of skin disease such as psoriasis, viral skin infection, and dermatitis, and growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures are major factors contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, rising expenditure on the medical devices and instruments boost the market growth. However, high cost of treatment for skin diseases restrains the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), COOK Medical (U.S.), BD (U.S.), DTR Medical Ltd (U.K), Devicor Medical Products, Inc. part of Leica Biosystems. (U.S.), Gallini Srl (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), and Cardinal Health (U.S.).

Segments

The global skin biopsy market is segmented on the basis of type, devices, indication, and end user.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into actinic keratosis, dermatitis, psoriasis, skin infection, cancer, and others.

Skin infection is further segmented into viral infections, deep fungal infections, basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and others.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into shave biopsy, punch biopsy, excisional biopsy and incisional biopsy.

On the basis of devices, the market is segmented into needle based biopsy guns, biopsy curettes and punches, guidance systems, biopsy forceps, biopsy needles and others.

Regional Analysis

America secures a leading position in the market for skin biopsy owing to the rising prevalence of skin diseases and cancer in the U.S. and presence of key market players. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), skin diseases affects one in every fourth American. The prevalence of skin diseases is also found to be increasing in Canada.

Europe is the second largest market for skin biopsy. Increasing prevalence of skin diseases such as fungal infections, and dermatitis, and increasing demand for technological advanced diagnostic services further drive the market growth.

The Middle East & Africa also show a steady rise in the market owing to increasing prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace and is driven by the rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of skin cancer, and increasing number of biopsies performed in the hospitals.

Browse Complete 110 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with 77 Respective Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/skin-biopsy-market-4650

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]