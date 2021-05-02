Smart Connected Washing Machine Market 2023 : Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), Haier Group Corporation (China), AB Electrolux (Sweden)

Smart Connected Washing Machine Market by Product and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global smart connected washing machine market was valued at $3,712 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $13,631 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.60% from 2017 to 2023. The front load smart connect washing machine accounted for more than 61% of the global market in 2016.

Washing machines are used for the laundry washing purpose, thus saving time and energy. Product innovations have led to the development of smart connected washing machines that increase comfort level and convenience for customers. Some other features of smart connected washing machines include efficient use of water and electricity during the washing process. Moreover, the introduction of these machines has enabled users to get real-time information about the various stages of washing along with remote access & control.

Download PDF Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2418

By product, the global smart connected washing machine market is divided into top load and front load. The front load smart connected washing machine is expected to register the highest CAGR throughout the analysis period, owing to increase in urbanization and its user-friendliness feature.

Major Players:

Samsung Group (South Korea)

LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Haier Group Corporation (China)

AB Electrolux (Sweden)

Whirlpool Corporation (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Techtronic Industries (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

GE Appliances (U.S.).

Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. The residential end user is the most lucrative segment, as smart connected washing machines offer enhanced energy efficiency and higher value for money, in terms of laundry washing, which in turn helps people save on electricity bills.

Key Findings of the Smart Connected Washing Machine Market :

The front load smart connect washing machine is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 23.10%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The residential segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 22.80%, in terms of value.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.40%, in terms of value.

The North American smart connect washing machine accounted for more than 33% of the global market in 2016.

S. in North American smart connect washing machine accounted for more than 74% of the North American market in 2016.

Buy Now @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/addd90cde0bca32c655a339fbfdb84e4

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com