Spirulina Powder Market: Global Industry Set to Witness an Uptick during 2027

Spirulina is blue-green microalgae rich in nutrients widely used in the food and beverages industry as a dietary supplement. It is a natural appetite suppressant which helps improve endurance and reduce fatigue. It possesses hypolipidemic and anti-inflammatory properties. Spirulina powder is preferred owing to its high nutritional values. Spirulina is rich in antioxidants and helps in safely reducing inflammation by maintaining the pH of the body. Besides, spirulina powder is also used in the manufacturing of natural colors.

The spirulina powder market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of spirulina coupled with the increasing influence of organized retailing. Moreover, the growing popularity of the vegan diet and adoption of herbal ingredients in cosmetic products further boost the spirulina powder market growth. However, lack of availability of spirulina severely restricts the growth of spirulina powder market. Nonetheless, increasing adoption of healthy food in developed countries is likely to showcase growth opportunity for the key players involved in the spirulina powder market during the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Cyanotech Corporation

DDW The Colour House

DIC Corporation

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd.

General Nutrition Corporation

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

Naturex S.A.

NOW Health Group, Inc.

Sensient Colors LLC

The global spirulina powder market is segmented on the basis of nature, application and sales channel. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food and beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal and aquaculture feed, cosmetics and personal care and others. The market on the basis of the sales channel, is classified as direct sales and retail sales. The market by the retail sales is further sub-segmented as modern trade, specialty stores, pharmacy and drug stores, online retail and others.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Spirulina Powder market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Spirulina Powder market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Spirulina Powder market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Spirulina Powder market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Spirulina Powder market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Spirulina Powder market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.