Sulfur Fertilizers Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2027: Coromandel International Limited, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd., EuroChem Group AG

Sulfur is an essential plant nutrient required by plants for optimum growth. It helps in the formation of important enzymes besides assisting in plant proteins. Though sulfur is required by crops in low amount, yet its deficiency can cause loss of vitality and other serious concerns in plants. The main types of sulfur fertilizers include sulfate-sulfur, ammonium sulfate, and potassium sulfate. Sulfur in plants supports many necessary growth functions such as enzyme activity, nitrogen metabolism, and protein and oil synthesis. Sulfur fertilizers can improve yield substantially and may promote early produce, more uniform maturity along with higher oil and protein levels.

The Sulfur Fertilizers Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Major Sulfur Fertilizers market Players:

Coromandel International Limited, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (DFPCL), EuroChem Group AG,ICL Fertilizers, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Koch Fertilizer, LLC, Kugler Company, The Mosaic Company, URALCHEM Holding P.L.C., Yara International ASA

The global sulfur fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of type, formulation, application method, and crop type. Based on type, the market is segmented as sulfate fertilizers, elemental sulfur fertilizers, sulfates of micronutrients, and others. By formulation, the market is segmented into liquid and dry. On the basis of the application method, the market is segmented as band, broadcast, seed row, foliar, and others. The market on the basis of the crop type is classified as cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global sulfur fertilizers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The sulfur fertilizers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

