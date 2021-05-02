Synthetic Paper Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2023

New Study on “2018-2023 Synthetic Paper Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Synthetic Paper Market is predicted to grow at the CAGR of 6% during 2018-2023 Synthetic papers are widely adopted due to their significant printing ability, durability and resistance to oil, water, grease and other chemical. They have quick drying time and significant resistance to moisture and whether with high opacity and efficiency. Synthetic papers are widely adopted due to environmental concerns and eco-friendly attributes. They are made without any wood fibers and avoids cutting of trees and performs better than the conventional papers. It differs from plastic film in printing characteristics, and it differs from traditional paper due to the lack of wood fibers. They are widely adopted by manufacturers and distributors for any type of plastic film that will accept offset printing other than generic polystyrenes or PVC films.

Global Synthetic industry is growing at a modest rate due to adoption of Synthetic papers over conventional papers. Favorable Government policies and regulations are boosting the market growth of Synthetic papers. China, UK & US have already shown inclination towards environmental friendly products. Environmental friendly synthetic papers are also durable and has huge demand from tag & label industries. Synthetic papers do have paper like qualities, however, they are more durable and able to handle applications better than a paper. It is a product that doesn’t need to be laminated to enhance durability and safeguard from whether.

The global synthetic paper market is geographically divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America has the highest contribution to Global Synthetic Paper followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create huge opportunity for Global Synthetic Paper Industry. APAC region is lucrative due to low-cost manufacturing, cheap labor and improved infrastructure. Developed economies such as US, UK and other EU nations have favorable government policies and environmental concerns which are driving the global synthetic paper market.

Global Synthetic Paper Market Key players include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., American Profol INC., Arjobex Sas, Azbil Corporation, China Leowong Industry CO. LTD, Cosmo Films, Dupont, Etec Creation CO. LTD, Fspg Hi-Tech CO. LTD and others. Product launch, R&D, Partnership and Collaboration are the key winning strategies adopted by synthetic paper players across the globe.

Research Methodology

The market study of synthetic paper market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue.

Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis.

The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global synthetic paper market is segmented on the basis of type, application and regional outlook.

Global Synthetic Paper Market Research and Analysis, By type

Global Synthetic Paper Market Research and Analysis, By application

Global synthetic paper Market Research and Analysis, By Region

OMR Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global synthetic paper market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global synthetic paper market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global synthetic paper market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.3. PATENT ANALYSIS

2.4. ANALYST INSIGHT

2.4.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.4.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.4.3. CONCLUSION

2.5. REGULATIONS

2.5.1. UNITED STATES

2.5.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.5.3. CHINA

2.5.4. INDIA

2.5.5. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. HIGHER ADOPTION OF ECO-FRIENDLY SYNTHETIC PAPERS

3.1.2. FAVOURABLE GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AND POLICIES FOR THE GROWTH OF SYNTHETIC PAPER MARKET

3.1.3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN SYNTHETIC PAPER

3.1.4. RISING DEMAND FROM FOOD PRODUCTS PACKAGING

3.1.5. HIGHLY CUSTOMIZED GRADES

3.1.6. SIGNIFICANT DEMAND FROM TAG & LABEL INDUSTRIES DRIVING THE SYNTHETIC PAPER MARKET

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. HIGH COST OF SYNTHETIC PAPER MARKET PRODUCTS

3.2.2. VOLATILITY DUE TO FICKLE RAW MATERIAL PRICES

3.2.3. LACK OF LASER PRINTABILITY & AWARENESS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. GROWTH OF PACKAGING MARKET IS EXPECTED TO DRIVE THE SYNTHETIC PAPER MARKET

3.3.2. RISING ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERN IS DRIVING THE MARKET

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL SYNTHETIC PAPER MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1.1. HIGH-DENSITY POLYETHYLENE (HDPE)

