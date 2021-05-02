Travel Insurance Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly Growth to 2022 | Europeesche, AIG, Allianz, Nationale-Nederlanden, Achmea, Unigarant (ANWB), Delta Lloyd, Chubb, De Goudse, REAAL, American International Group

Travel insurance covers expenses incurred and minimizes the risks during travel. It acts a cushion in situations such as trip cancellation due to medical emergency, loss of baggage, evacuation due to medical condition or hijack, and loss of travel documents among others. In addition, travel insurance is mandatory for tourists, who visit countries such as the U.S., Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Canada, and Australia for business, education, holidays, or visiting friends and relatives (VFR). Growth in tourism, rise in globalization, and trade practices have made this industry more attractive. Moreover, increase in number of senior citizens going abroad has propelled the growth of the travel insurance industry as they have become more informed about the insurance plans and the related benefits.

Business travel insurance provides insurance cover for the purpose of business trips of a customer or for an organization. In addition, it provides risk cover against medical and hospitalization expenses for accident or illness, including medical evacuation if necessary, death or permanent disability, loss or delay of baggage, cancellation of flight due to weather condition, trip cancellation, and loss of passport & other travel documents.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Europeesche, AIG, Allianz, Nationale-Nederlanden, Achmea, Unigarant (ANWB), Delta Lloyd, Chubb, De Goudse, REAAL, American International Group, USI Insurance Services LLC, and Seven Corners

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

-Comprehensive analysis of the current and future trends in the world travel insurance market are provided in this report.

-The report offers a competitive scenario of the market with current and future growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

-The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segments to provide insights on the market dynamics.

-Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

-Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages of the value chain.

Business Travel Insurance Market 2025 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

